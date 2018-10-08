Steven Gerrard’s warning to clubs interested in James Tavernier

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned any clubs that it will take an “awful lot of money” to sign captain James Tavernier.

James Tavernier has been watched by Brighton. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly very keen on the player. Gerrard, however, insisted any club will have to offer a substantial fee.

“I know the CEO [Paul Barber] at Brighton very well,” he said. “I used to work alongside him at the FA. He’s got my number and he knows where I am. But he best go to his owners and ask for an awful lot of money if he wants James Tavernier.

“That goes for any CEO, any owner, any club that wants my captain. They best go to the bank and get an awful lot of money out – or he’s not going.

“I would be surprised if teams don’t come [for Tavernier] because he’s been absolutely fabulous for me. Every player has their price but if the price is not right then he does not go anywhere. He stays as my captain.

“All my players are for sale. Let’s get it out in the open. Every single one of my players is for sale. They have all got a price. But they are not the old prices.

“It’s the new prices. So if you want them, then come with loads of money and you can have them.”

Tavernier was part of the Rangers team which defeated league leaders Hearts 3-1 on Sunday following the club’s 3-1 win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League with the player included in the tournament’s team of the week.

