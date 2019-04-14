Steven Gerrard's plan to keep Ryan Kent at Rangers

Steven Gerrard has a plan to try and keep Ryan Kent at Rangers next season.

The Ibrox boss will make a special personal visit to Liverpool to put forward his case for the winger to return to Govan once his loan spell ends, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Premier League side are thought to be looking to sell the 22-year-old.

Kent has been a revelation at Ibrox, making 39 appearances. His form has attracted the interest of Fulham and Huddersfield, both are already relegated from the English top flight.

Gerrard is hopeful that a visit to the club where he is a legend will help sway the decision on Kent's future having previously said he will do everything he can to keep the player.

He said: “I won’t give up hope of keeping Ryan until I see him in a different kit. I have a very good relationship with Ryan. I think he’s really enjoying his football.

“It is important for a footballer to have happiness and especially a player who has experienced certain moves, certain decisions in his career that haven’t worked out.

“If you speak to Ryan he will tell you that he’s happy, that he’s enjoying his football, the fans are really enjoying him. There are a lot of boxes ticked with him being at Rangers. Liverpool know that, Ryan and his people know that, and we certainly understand that.

“The decision is going to be Ryan’s alongside Liverpool and his people. All we can do is make sure we’re at the table – and we will be at the table."