Steven Gerrard’s first game as Rangers boss to be broadcast live on TV

Steven Gerrard’s first game as manager of Rangers will be broadcast live on TV after BT Sport picked up the rights to the match.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The Light Blues will host Macedonian side FK Shkupi on 12 July at Ibrox, which will represent Gerrard’s competitive bow in football management.

It will be followed five days later by the return leg in Skopje. That match will be screened live by Premier Sports, meaning Rangers fans will have the opportunity to see both legs even if they are unable to attend.

Rangers will take on Bury in a pre-season friendly on Friday evening as they look to warm up for the Europa League clash.

Gerrard’s side defeated Welsh side TNS in a closed-doors match last week.

Shkupi, who finished fourth in the Macedonian First Division last season, will be competing in Europe for the first time.

