Steven Gerrard reveals what he expects in January for Rangers star

Ahead of the clash with Celtic on Saturday Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he expects there to be bids for Alfredo Morelos in January.

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: No Celtic move for Dutch striker | Rodgers eyes 18-year-old goal machine | Rangers offer contracts to duo

Steven Gerrard expects Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to be the subject of itnerest in January. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Colombian has been Rangers’ key player this season despite two red cards. His goal against Hibs on Boxing Day took him to 20 for the season in all competitions as he tops the Ladbrokes Preiership’s scoring charts with 12.

Gerrard has been bullish on the future of Morelos, saying previously that the player is going nowhere.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference he said: “I’m expecting a bid for Morelos, he is a top player who has scored 20 goals. I would be more surprised if there are no bids but that is what happens when you are surrounded by good players.”

The 22-year-old, in an interview with Blu Radio’s Blog Deportivo programme in his homeland, said he expects Rangers to receive offers for him in January and that he dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Back in January he was the subject of interest from China.

Morelos said: “It’s very likely there are several teams looking at me and that there will be offers, but there is nothing concrete yet.

I have to wait until the last game of the year is played and will try to end 2018 in a positive way.

“My dream is to play in the English Premier League. It’s very similar to the football in Scotland.”