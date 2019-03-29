Steven Gerrard responds to reports Rangers will be priced out of Ryan Kent

Steven Gerrard is unaware of any valuation being put on Ryan Kent amid reports Rangers would be priced out of a potential permanent transfer of the on-loan Liverpool winger.

Ryan Kent in action for Rangers. Picture: SNS

Several reports have claimed Kent has been valued at anything between £7million and more than £12million but his manager remains keen to bring the 22-year-old back to Ibrox next season.

“I’ve read the rumours and speculation. I’m not sure who has put that price on Ryan,” Gerrard said. “Whether it’s his agent or Liverpool, I haven’t heard anything on that.

“My focus is on Ryan Kent being available for the weekend and I’m pleased he’s available. In terms of the future and moving forward, that decision is out of my hands.

“Liverpool know we want him here, the player knows we want him here, his representation know we want him here. But in terms of the decision it’s not down to me. I wish it was but unfortunately it’s not.”