Steven Gerrard: Rangers have been surprise team in Europa League group

Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers were initially viewed as easy meat by their Europa League rivals - but insists they will not think that now.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox boss can steer his side a step closer to the competition’s last 32 if they can beat Villarreal on Thursday night.

He said: “There is certainly belief (in the team that we can make it to the last 32).

“You know, I think we have been the surprise team in this group. I don’t think the opposition teams gave us much chance.

“I remember back to the draw. We were certainly the underdogs and I think the likes of Spartak (Moscow) and Villarreal probably saw us as comfortable opposition.

“So it’s credit to my players how well we’ve played in the competition so far. I think everyone is aware of our threat now, so nobody will be taking us lightly.”