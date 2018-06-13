Steven Gerrard pictured arriving at Auchenhowie for first time

Have your say

Steven Gerrard has been pictured arriving at Rangers’ training ground base for the first time.

READ MORE - Scottish football transfer LIVE

Steven Gerrard is all smiles as he arrives at Auchenhowie. Picture: SNS

The new Ibrox manager pulled up at Auchenhowie on Wednesday morning in a bid to step up his planning for the new season.

Rangers begin the 2018/19 campaign with a Europa League clash on 12 July.

They will travel to southern Spain before then for a ten day training camp as Gerrard will look to put his burgeoning squad of players through their paces.

They will then return to the UK for a friendly with League Two side Bury on 6 July.

Meanwhile, Rangers today confirmed the signing of Connor Goldson from Brighton on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old becomes the club’s sixth summer signing.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers priced out of striker move | Celtic miss out on defender | Rangers forward seals A-League switch