Steven Gerrard linked with bringing Liverpool youngster to Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is thought to be tabling a move to bring a Liverpool youngster to the Ibrox club.
The former Kop favourite has been linked with a move for English midfielder Ovie Ejaria.
The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Sunderland last season and has made two appearances for the Anfield club’s first team.
Gerrard is expected to complete a deal for Ejaria, who has represented England at U20 and U21, this week - according to The Sun.