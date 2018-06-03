Steven Gerrard linked with bringing Liverpool youngster to Rangers

Have your say

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is thought to be tabling a move to bring a Liverpool youngster to the Ibrox club.

The former Kop favourite has been linked with a move for English midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Sunderland last season and has made two appearances for the Anfield club’s first team.

Gerrard is expected to complete a deal for Ejaria, who has represented England at U20 and U21, this week - according to The Sun.