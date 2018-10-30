Steven Gerrard ‘just learning his trade at Rangers’ claims ex-England midfielder

Steven Gerrard is merely learning his trade at Rangers and will soon end up in the English Premier League, according to a former England international.

Dennis Wise, who spent 11 years at Chelsea, reckons Gerrard, along with Derby boss Frank Lampard and John Terry - currently No.2 at Aston Villa - belong in the top flight.

Steven Gerrard gives instructions to his players in the Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Aberdeen. Picture: SNS Group

Gerrard has lost three games in 23 matches since taking charge at Ibrox, and has led the Gers to the top of their Europa League group with two wins and a draw, and has brought a sense of stability back to the club following the uncertainty during Pedro Caixinha’s tenure, and Graeme Murty’s stint in caretaker charge.

Wise, who won 21 caps for England between 1990 and 2001, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing what will pan out with these guys.

“[John] Terry is managerial material, as with Frank [Lamapard] and Steven Gerrard. They are obviously learning their trades at the moment, which is fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the three of them compete as managers in the Premier League - I really am - and one day that will happen.

“They are three English coaches and it would be an absolute delight to see them all in the Premier League. “Obviously they have to do their first part of it which is what they’re doing at the moment.”

Wise has had his own managerial spells with Swindon Town and Leeds, after a player-manager stint at Millwall and a caretaker role at Southampton.