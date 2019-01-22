Steven Gerrard: Incoming Rangers signing is still ‘the enemy’

Rangers return to Ladbrokes Premiership action for the first time since last month’s Old Firm victory when they take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Jordan Jones will join Rangers in the summer. Picture: SNS

Jordan Jones, who has agreed a pre-contract move to Ibrox, is likely to be in Steve Clarke’s Killie line-up and Gerrard insists his side will not be going lightly on the winger.

“Jordan will always be a threat because of his pace. He’s very direct, he’s capable of scoring and assisting goals.

“We’re well aware of Jordan but where we stand right now is that he’s a Kilmarnock player, so he’s the enemy, he’s the rival and that’s the way we’ll treat him.

“I don’t think he’s got anything to prove, but from his point of view he’s still got to prove that he’s still focused and willing to do a job for them until the end of the season. But nothing changes for us. We treat him as an opponent and with respect.”