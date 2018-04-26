Steven Gerrard in talks to become next Rangers manager - reports

Rangers are in talks with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard about becoming their next manager, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers are looking to convince Steven Gerrard to become their next manager. Picture: PA

Director of football Mark Allen is said to be heading up the delegation as they try to convince the 37-year-old that Ibrox is the ideal place to begin his managerial career.

The move would end speculation over Graeme Murty’s future and whether the current boss would remain in the hotseat past the summer.

Gerrard is currently coach of Liverpool’s under-18s side. The England international of 114 caps quit playing in 2016 after spending 20 months at LA Galaxy following his exit from Anfield.

He played 710 times for Liverpool in a legendary career on Merseyside, scoring 186 goals. One of those was in the Champions League final in 2005 as the Reds stunned AC Milan, coming back from three goals down to lift the trophy after winning on penalties.

Though he never won a league title he came very close in 2014, ironically under the stewardship of Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

