Steven Gerrard hints at further Rangers signings

Steven Gerrard hasn’t ruled out bringing more players in at Ibrox, amid reports that Rangers are set to launch a fresh offer for Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

So far this summer the Gers have brought in Scott Arfield, Lassana Coulibaly, Ovie Ejaria, Jon Flanagan, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Allan McGregor and Umar Sadiq, and signed Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal after the winger had spent the second half of last season on loan at the club.

Steven Gerrard hasn't ruled out further signings for Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

But Gerrard told a press conference today that there was “no number on new signings to arrive”, adding: “We feel we have improved already but there are still a few pieces we are looking to complete.”

Speaking ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Shkupi, Gerrard said: “The board and the chairman have been very supportive and they have backed me so far.

“There’s no number on new signings to arrive; we will be ready when we decide we have a squad to challenge domestically and in Europe.

Lassana Coulibaly and Umar Sadiq became the Ibrox club's eighth and ninth signings of the summer. Picture: SNS Group

“Good players come in and gel quick and that is what we are looking for as we try to get the right balance and talent this team needs.”

Yesterday, Coulibaly and Sadiq joined on season-long loan deals from French side Angers and Serie A giants Roma respectively, and Gerrard believes a spell at Ibrox can help take players with huge potential to the next level.

He continued: “Umar is a player with huge potential and I think he is looking for a stage to take his career to the next level. Rangers can give these boys a platform to perform on.

With last season’s meek Europa League exit at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn still very much in the rear-view mirror, Gerrard vowed not to underestimate the Macedonian side.

“We only have to go back 12 months to see that any opposition has to be respected and we have to take the test seriously,” he said. “But I’m excited for tomorrow. It’s about us, and getting our team to where we need to be.

“It will probably be one of the easiest team talks I’ll ever have to give. All I have to do is show them the faces from the away leg [against Progres] and that’s the team talk right there.

“If you’re not ready to go and put that right then we have a serious problem here. Tomorrow is about attitude and mindset. This will be a huge cup final mentality for them.

“This team is not yet good enough to take the foot of the gas, we have to go full throttle and go for it.”

The former Liverpool and England captain admitted that the European tie is the “one I have been waiting for”, adding: “The reception was amazing at the friendly [against Bury]. It’s not about me though, it’s about getting right behind the team from the start.

“We urge the fans to come and make a lot of noise tomorrow night.”

