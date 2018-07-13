Steven Gerrard explains why James Tavernier is Rangers captain

Steven Gerrard said it was music to his ears when James Tavernier told him he wanted to stay at Rangers and win trophies.

James Tavernier celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Macedonians Shkupi. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The defender was picked by the Rangers boss as the new club captain, taking over from Lee Wallace who remains at Ibrox.

Tavernier netted a late penalty in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Macedonians Shkupi in the Europa League first-round qualifiers, Gerrard’s first competitive game as manager.

Prior to the game, Gerrard explained to BT Sport the reasons for his choice as captain, starting with the players’s “consistency on the pitch”.

“He’s one who the fans have enjoyed watching over the last three years,” he said. “He knows what the club’s about in terms of responsibility and pressure. He leads by example on the pitch, on the training pitch.

“His application is sport on. He’s very well-liked within the staff and well-liked within the dressing room.

“I was sitting down with James, the first chat with him was what do you want the future to look like and he said ‘I’m desperate to stay here, I want to be part of it and I want to win trophies here’. That was music to my ears, I just felt he was the stand-out candidate.”

