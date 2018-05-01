Steven Gerrard confirms ‘positive talks’ with Rangers

Steven Gerrard has broken his silence on the likelihood of him becoming the next manager of Rangers, confirming he’s held positive talks with the Ibrox hierarchy.

READ MORE - Graeme Murty relieved of duties as Rangers manager

Steven Gerrard has admitted he is interested in becoming Rangers manager. Picture: Getty

On the same day that Graeme Murty was relieved of his duties after Sunday’s humiliating defeat by Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership, Gerrard admitted he was interested in becoming the club’s fourth manager in the last 15 months.

The Liverpool legend and former Champions League winner is back with the Anfield club as an under-18s coach after a glittering 17-year playing career on Merseyside.

Reports of Rangers’ interest initially appeared last week. He finally spoke out on the matter while appearing on BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League semi-finals.

Asked by host Gary Lineker whether reports were accurate, Gerrard said: “Yes there is truth in the rumours. I’ve held initial talks with Rangers and the plan is to pick them up in a couple of days time.”

Lineker then asked if he would be taking the job, to which the 37-year-old replied “we’ll see”.

Pressed further on whether there’s interest on his part to manage Rangers, Gerrard concluded with: “Yes, there is. I’ve held positive talks with them. I’m busy for a couple of days but the plan is to pick it up again on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

READ MORE - Best Twitter reactions as Celtic thump Rangers to win league title