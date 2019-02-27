Steven Gerrard chides Rangers players for ‘coming off the gas’ in 4-0 win over Dundee

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s glass was very much half empty despite watching his side crush Dundee 4-0 at Ibrox.

Gerrard accused his players of ‘coming off the gas’ in the second half of a victory which keeps them eight points behind leaders Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Glen Kamara, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos had Rangers 3-0 up inside the opening 23 minutes but they had to wait until a minute from full-time before they scored again through substitute Jermain Defoe.

“We got the job done early but then in the second half we completely dropped our standards and didn’t look like Rangers individually or collectively,” said Gerrard.

“We got sloppy, we kept giving the ball away, kept making mistakes all over the pitch and the second half wasn’t enjoyable for me. I don’t think we really entertained the fans in the second half.

“It’s a good win and another clean sheet. We did the job in the first 25 to 30 minutes when we were excellent, playing with intensity and hunting the ball down, playing with a lot of energy and quality. So I’m really pleased with the first 45 minutes, slightly disappointed with the second half but thankfully Jermain made me feel a little bit better.

“It’s frustrating because top teams have standards which they never really let slip, or not very often. If you compare the first half to the second, it’s completely different. We were outstanding for certainly half an hour but very good for the first 45. In the second half I didn’t really recognise us.

“I’m pleased in general but it’s just a bit frustrating. The second half was a bit flat and I want my team to entertain and keep the standards up. You have to keep pushing, sustaining attacks and play the game in one half.

“We let Dundee in on goal a couple of times because we were sloppy and completely came off the gas. I’ve said to the players that against better teams and in tougher matches, they will be punished for that.”

Dundee’s defeat saw them drop into second bottom spot in the table, leapfrogged by Hamilton Accies in the relegation battle.

“We can’t worry about other teams, only ourselves,” said manager Jim McIntyre. “We knew we were coming into a tough period and we need to lick our wounds and make sure we’re ready to go in the next game.

“We were lucky to be only 3-0 down at half-time. We were well beaten by a team playing with a lot of confidence. All in all, it wasn’t a good night for us.”