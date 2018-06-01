Steven Gerrard announces start of Rangers career with Instragram post

Have your say

Steven Gerrard officially became the new manager of Rangers on Friday morning and he wasted no time in rousing the Ibrox faithful.

The 38-year-old started the first day of his four-year contract by taking to social media.

In a simple yet effective Instagram post, Gerrard put up a picture of the Rangers badge along with “#letsgo”.

The hashtag refers to what Gerrard told the Rangers support at his unveiling, which has since been turned into a marketing tool by the club.

On Thursday he said he was “absolutely desperate” to get started after watching the conclusion of the 2017/18 season from a distance.

The Liverpool legend has his work cut out for him as he aims to return Rangers to the top of Scottish football.

