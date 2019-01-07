Southampton and the club's fans pay tribute to Rangers signing Steven Davis

New Rangers signing Steven Davis will be remembered fondly at Southampton.

Following more than 220 appearances for the club over six-and-a-half years the Northern Irishman has re-joined the Ibrox side on a six-month loan deal.

During his time with the Saints Davis helped the team into Europe on two occasions and led them out in the EFL Cup final in 2017 after becoming club captain.

Southampton took to social media to thank the player for his services with clips of goals he scored for the club.

In a statement on the official website Saints said: "Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to express their gratitude for the incredible dedication and service given by Steven throughout his time at St Mary’s, and we wish him the very best of luck in the future."

Davis made quite the impression during his time on the south coast with fans wishing the player the very best.

One supporter tweeted: "Underrated, understated. Top professional, top captain for club and country. Top role model to aspiring younger generation. Pound for pound one of our best buys. Good luck and thank you Davo for all you brought, gave and the role you played at our club. #alwaysasaint"

Another said: "Club legend! Thank you for everything @StevenDavis8 great servant who will be missed. Hope to see you win trophys at Rangers. All the best."

One cheekily stated: "Good luck to him & Rangers! We’ll continue weakening Celtic by buying their best players!"

On Facebook Saints fan Ben Pardey shared a heartwarming story about the player's generosity and kindness.

"What this man did for the club cannot be understated. Gave his all on and off the pitch in every way. He was my mums favourite player in all her many years supporting the club. During her last few months he and Frannie Benali organised to visit her with a shirt signed by them both, they sat and talked for hours with her. It was a small act of kindness by him but a moment that stands out forever in the mind of a fan. I will be always grateful to him for this. So thanks for the memories steve, everyone at southampton wishes you well. I’m sure mum will be up there keeping an eye on rangers results in the future."

Davis himself had his own message for Southampton and the club's fans.

"There have been ups and downs, but since the day I arrived I have given my all to play my part in pushing this club forward," he said in a statement on the club's website.

"It has been an honour to captain the club and lead the team out in a cup final at Wembley, achieve four successive top-eight finishes and be part of the club playing back in Europe."

He added: "Southampton Football Club has taught me a lot that I will take into the rest of my career and life. I look forward to the new challenges ahead and wish everyone associated with the club success in the future."