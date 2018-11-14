SFA reveal reason Rangers star Daniel Candeias was sent off

The Scottish FA have revealed the reason why Willie Collum decided to send off Daniel Candeias during Rangers’ win over St Mirren.

Rangers' Daniel Candeias is shown a red card during his side's 2-0 victory over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

The Portuguese winger was celebrating his team’s second goal, scored by Alfredo Morelos, when he was shown a second yellow card by the match official following an incident with Anton Ferdinand.

TV pictures showed the St Mirren defender being the aggressor in the situation, though the Ibrox star was booked again anyway.

Candeias had previously been cautioned for going to the away fans after opening the scoring in the 2-0 victory.

Rangers appealed the decision on the grounds of mistaken identity. However, the panel refused their case and Candeias was absent for the 7-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

Rangers released a statement condemning the decision and lodged a complaint against Collum for his actions.

The SFA have now stated that the booking wasn’t only for Candeias becoming “involved with the opponent” but that he had also made gestures to Ferdinand in the act of celebrating.

An explanation on the SFA website read: “The referee provided a statement confirming the nature of the offence in respect of which the player was cautioned for a second time.

“He confirmed that he issued the caution to the player as at the time he believed that the player had been involved in two incidents, making gestures towards the opponent, the St Mirren No 35, after the scoring of a goal and becoming further involved with the opponent as he made his way upfield after celebrating the goal.

“The tribunal viewed the video footage of the incidents, supplied by the claimant, and carefully considered the claimant’s written submission and the written statement of the player.

“Having done so, the tribunal found that the referee correctly identified the player as being the player involved in the incidents with the St Mirren No 35. The video footage showed this.

“The claimant, in their written submission, had accepted that there had been contact between the payer and the St Mirren No 35. The referee cautioned both players.

“Accordingly the tribunal found, on a balance of probabilities, that there had been no error on the part of the referee and no mistaken identity with regard to the players involved in the incidents and specifically in relation to the player for whom the claimant had appealed.

“Therefore the determination of the tribunal was that the claim be dismissed and that the caution and dismissal, and mandatory sanction, be reimposed.”