SFA board members ‘to boycott’ Rangers legend’s Hall of Fame induction

Members of the SFA board will boycott Paul Gascoigne’s Scottish Football Hall of Fame induction, according to the Daily Mail.

Paul Gascoigne is set to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame. Picture: Stephen Mansfield

The blazers are said to be unhappy that the former Rangers star has gained an admittance after previous instances of domestic abuse, racism and sectarianism.

The 51-year-old will be honoured for his contribution to Scottish football along with legend of the woman’s game, Julie Fleeting.

The SFA board itself doesn’t have any say over Hall of Fame inductees.