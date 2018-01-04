Sean Goss can fulfil ‘Michael Carrick potential’ at Rangers

Les Ferdinand has backed new Rangers signing Sean Goss to live up to his former billing as the next Michael Carrick during his loan spell with Rangers.

Sean Goss completed his move to Rangers on Wednesday. Picture: SNS

The QPR director of football insists the London club have not agreed to the move because they want rid of the 22-year-old, but rather because they want him to experience first-team football.

Goss completed his season-long loan to Rangers on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the club’s first new addition of the January window.

The former Manchester United youth prospect has only played six times since signing for QPR in the 2017 January window, but Ferdinand insists they still see a long-term future for Goss at Loftus Road.

He told the Daily Mail: “We have high hopes for Sean and his potential. This is just part of educating young players.

“If you look at Michael Carrick’s make-up and Gossy’s make-up, you will see similarities in the way they are built and their ability to pass the ball.

“I had the good fortune to play with Michael (at West Ham) and he passes the ball equally well with left or right foot. Gossy is predominately left-footed but it is a bit of a wand and he can find people in spaces that others can’t usually see. We just hope he can go to Rangers and show his true worth.

“He’s come from an environment at Manchester United that is about winning all the time. So he’ll be used to that aspect at Rangers. Okay, he might not be used to playing in front of 50,000 all the time but that is a great part of the process. We think playing in the Scottish Premiership for one of the biggest clubs in European football will be brilliant experience for him.

“He’s certainly a player we see with massive potential.”

