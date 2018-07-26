Scout reveals why Hamburg signed Rangers centre-back David Bates

Hamburg chief scout Johannes Spors has revealed how he managed to snatch David Bates from Rangers.

David Bates signed for Hamburg in the summer. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old defender moved to Germany in the summer after rejecting a new deal at Ibrox.

And the relegated Bundesliga club’s main talent spotter has revealed why they made an unusual swoop into the Scottish market.

Spors said: “I noticed David Bates in my research because he got praise as a very young player in an important match for Rangers against Celtic and his data was impressive.

“He was a player who was obviously under the radar, so we watched the game again and he was really good.

“Then I flew to Glasgow, watched him live and then met him in person. Added to this was a very favourable contract situation.

“Sometimes you can discover players by random and that’s what happened here. There is no one way to find a player.

“With Bates, we were so confidence about the player’s ability, we would have signed him for either the Bundesliga or Bundesliga II - whatever league we were in.

“He has huge potential for development and he has the right mentality to make an immediate impact. We want players like him.”

