Scottish football transfer LIVE: Rangers keen on Scotland star, Celtic eye Swiss ace, Hearts sweat over Milinkovic

Rangers linked with Darren Fletcher, Celtic eyeing Swiss World Cup star and Hearts face stumbling block over Milinkovic deal

9.50am: Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move for Darren Fletcher. The 80-times capped Scotland international is currently with Stoke City but could he be tempted north of the Border by Steven Gerrard?

Rangers have been linked with Darren Fletcher. Picture: Getty Images

9.44am: Celtic have been linked with Swiss defender Fabian Schar, currently starring at the World Cup, after reports in Spain suggested the Deportivo La Coruna defender wants to leave. However, the 26-year-old is understood to have a £3.5 million release clause and wants to wait until after the tournament in Russia to sort out his future. Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio are also reportedly keen on the former Basel and Hoffenheim centre back, according to Spanish publication El Desmarque.

9.31am: Rangers could make a move for former Liverpool right back Jon Flanagan, in a move that would cast doubt over James Tavernier’s future at Ibrox.The 25-year-old is now a free agent.

9.22am: David Milinkovic is not completely sold on a return to Hearts and could opt for a move to England, according to reports in Italy. Ipswich Town and Reading are both interested in the winger despite a six-figure deal being agreed between the Jambos and Milinkovic’s parent club Genoa.

9.14am: Kenny Miller is set to hold talks with St Mirren this week as he continues to mull over a player/manager role at Livingston. Aberdeen are also on the verge of making an offer to the 38-year-old former Rangers striker, with Hibs and Motherwell also monitoring the situation.

9.06am: Bari have revealed that Serie A side Fiorentina have made an offer for Liam Henderson - but i Galletti aren’t in a rush to sell the former Hibs and Celtic man. At least three other clubs are understood to be keen on Henderson, who has made 17 appearances for the Stadio San Nicola side since joining in January.