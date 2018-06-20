Scottish football transfer LIVE: Gerrard close to seventh signing, Hearts miss out on star winger, Rangers keen on Scotland star

Rangers are closing in on the capture of Jon Flanagan and have been linked with Darren Fletcher, while Hearts have pulled the plug on the deal to sign David Milinkovic

15.35pm: Bad news for Hearts fans as it’s revealed that their favourite David Milinkovic will not be coming back to Gorgie. The club have failed to agree terms of a contract, after a fee was negotiated with Genoa, causing manager Craig Levein to pull the plug on the deal.

Rangers have been linked with Darren Fletcher. Picture: Getty Images

15.20pm: Hearts have unveiled their ninth signing of the summer so far. Coming in to join Craig Levein’s renovated squad is Australian international midfielder Oliver Bozanic. The 29-year-old is described as an energetic holding midfielder.

14.55pm: Rangers are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer as Jon Flanagan jets off to Spain to join the club’s pre-season training camp. The right-back will undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a deal to reunite himself with former team-mate Steven Gerrard.

1.55pm: Aberdeen will face Burnley in the second round of Europa League qualifying. Another ‘Battle of Britain’ in European competition.

1.08pm: Strike that, the draw has been delayed for a bit...

12.57pm: Reminder that we have the Europa League draw involving Aberdeen coming up in a few minutes.

12.30pm: Didn’t see this one coming - Hibs have failed in an ambitious attempt to sign Emilio Izaguirre. Full story on scotsman.com here>>>

11.57am: We’ll have more later on Shkupi and Runavik. Ties are scheduled for July 12 and 19.

11.28am: So Rangers have been drawn against Macedonian side Shkupi, while Hibs face a trip the Faroes to take on NSI Runavik. Nice.

10.55am: The Europa League draw is nearly here...

10.30am: Former Hearts star Thomas Flogel believes Peter Haring will seize his chance after sealing a move to Tynecastle from second tier side SV Ried.

Flogel, now coaching at St Polten, claims his countryman is not a “typical second division player”, adding: “He wants to go further in his career.

“I think Hearts is a good option for him. He is physically very strong and his style of play could be right for Hearts.”

10.10am: A reminder that we have the Europa League draws coming up later. Aberdeen, Hibs and Rangers will all find out their opponents later today. The Dons are in the later draw due to start around 1pm while Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard should know where their teams are headed by 11.30am, with the draw taking place at 11am.

9.50am: Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move for Darren Fletcher. The 80-times capped Scotland international is currently with Stoke City but could he be tempted north of the Border by Steven Gerrard?

9.44am: Celtic have been linked with Swiss defender Fabian Schar, currently starring at the World Cup, after reports in Spain suggested the Deportivo La Coruna defender wants to leave. However, the 26-year-old is understood to have a £3.5 million release clause and wants to wait until after the tournament in Russia to sort out his future. Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio are also reportedly keen on the former Basel and Hoffenheim centre back, according to Spanish publication El Desmarque.

9.31am: Rangers could make a move for former Liverpool right back Jon Flanagan, in a move that would cast doubt over James Tavernier’s future at Ibrox.The 25-year-old is now a free agent.

9.22am: David Milinkovic is not completely sold on a return to Hearts and could opt for a move to England, according to reports in Italy. Ipswich Town and Reading are both interested in the winger despite a six-figure deal being agreed between the Jambos and Milinkovic’s parent club Genoa.

9.14am: Kenny Miller is set to hold talks with St Mirren this week as he continues to mull over a player/manager role at Livingston. Aberdeen are also on the verge of making an offer to the 38-year-old former Rangers striker, with Hibs and Motherwell also monitoring the situation.

9.06am: Bari have revealed that Serie A side Fiorentina have made an offer for Liam Henderson - but i Galletti aren’t in a rush to sell the former Hibs and Celtic man. At least three other clubs are understood to be keen on Henderson, who has made 17 appearances for the Stadio San Nicola side since joining in January.