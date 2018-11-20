Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target discusses future | Adam eyes Rangers return | Striker boost for Hearts Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Dominic Solanke has been linked with moves to Celtic and Rangers. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Scottish football fans rage at Sky Sports over Old Firm tweet