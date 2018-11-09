Scottish Football Live: New deal for Celtic ace | Gerrard slams Rangers defence | Rodgers hits out at Scottish negativity Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was unimpressed with his defence against Spartak Moscow. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Willie Collum pulls out of Aberdeen-Hibs a day after Rangers statement Rumour Mill: Celtic bid to sign £10m-rated midfielder | Aberdeen’s Betfred Cup tickets | Rangers statement blasts Collum, SFA