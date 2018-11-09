Scottish Football Live: New deal for Celtic ace | Gerrard backs underfire ref | Rodgers hits out at Scottish negativity Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was unimpressed with his defence against Spartak Moscow. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Steven Gerrard defends Willie Collum after Rangers club statement