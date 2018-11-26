Scottish Football Live: Celtic ace opens up about transfer saga | Wes Foderingham wanted by Leeds | Rangers target in talks with Turkish giants

Dedryck Boyata opened up about his summer transfer saga.
Dedryck Boyata opened up about his summer transfer saga.
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.