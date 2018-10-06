Ryan Kent says he’s open to making Ibrox stay permanent

On-loan Rangers winger Ryan Kent says he would consider signing a permanent deal with the Ibrox club.

The 21-year-old, who joined on a temporary deal from Liverpool until the end of the season was outstanding in Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.

“It’s something I’d consider. Definitely,” Kent said when asked about extending his stay in Glasgow. “The fans are amazing here. The club has a lot of history. It’s an amazing club, but that’s a conversation they will have to have with Liverpool – not me.

“The fans seem to really enjoy players getting forward, that suits my identity as a footballer. I really enjoy picking the ball up, dribbling at defenders and getting past them.

“When the fans are right behind me, it gives me confidence to do that.

“It was incredible on Thursday night. It was the best atmosphere I have ever played in. The fans were definitely the 12th man. They got behind us the whole game and that’s what drove us to get the win in the end.”

Kent hopes for more of the same against Hearts today. “Hopefully we will get the same backing against Hearts,” he said.

“That comes from our performances. We need to get the best out of the fans and they need to get the best out of us.”