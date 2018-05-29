Russell Martin admits Rangers loan was ‘wrong place, wrong time’

Russell Martin has conceded that his loan spell at Rangers was a case of “wrong place, wrong time.”

Speaking to The Argus, the 32-year-old claimed that the Ibrox club was a “bit all over the place” when he arrived on a short-term basis in January.

Russell Martin in action for Rangers. The Scotland cap said it was the 'wrong place, wrong time' for him. Picture: SNS Group

Joining from Norwich City, the Scotland international played 17 times for the Gers, scoring once in a 2-0 win over Hearts.

Martin is unlikely to return to Rangers, with the Gers targeting Brighton centre back Connor Goldson, but the former Wycombe and Peterborough defender doesn’t regret his time in Scotland.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for it,” said Martin of his move north. “It’s huge. You’ve got an idea [how huge] but it’s only when you go up there that you realise just how big it is.

“Just walking around the streets... it’s a giant of a football club with a great fanbase,” he added.

But Martin, who has 29 Scotland caps to his name, admits the turbulence behind the scenes at Ibrox had an impact.

“For me it was a bit wrong place, wrong time,” he told The Argus. “The club was a bit all over the place and then a change of manager, who was an interim manager anyway...

“But I loved playing for a football club of that size and that support. Playing for Rangers or Celtic, it’s a cup final every game. Teams are desperate to beat you so you have to cope with that pressure and expectancy.”

Martins’ own future is uncertain after nearly a decade at Carrow Road, with the defender not thought to feature in Daniel Farke’s plans.

“I’ve got a year left at Norwich but I had to go on loan last season because I wasn’t in the manager’s plans. He wants to go with youth and doesn’t want players over 30, so I was told,” said Martin.

“I think I’ll have to go somewhere else to play my football, so I’ll consider all options.”

