Rumour Mill: Transfer blow for Rangers | Rodgers hopeful of McGinn move | Swansea eye Aberdeen star

Rangers dealt transfer blow as Liverpool starlet closes in on loan to Derby

Frank Lampard is set to beat Steven Gerrard to the signing of Liverpool winger Harry Wilson as the starlet is set to join Derby County on loan. Derby boss Lampard has reportedly come up with the best offer for Wilson and has beaten a number of Championship sides as well as Gerrard’s Gers and Rodgers’ Celtic. (The Scottish Sun)

Ryan Jack keen to keep learning from midfield maestros

Ryan Jack feels working with two of the greatest exponents of midfield play in modern times can make him a Rangers star and consign to history a difficult beginning to his Ibrox career. The former Aberdeen star had a tough first season as he missed half of it with injury after a rash challenge by Motherwell’s Cedric Kipre and was sent off four times – although two red cards were rescinded. (The Scotsman)

Jason Cummings wanted Rangers return

Jason Cummings insists he ‘tried’ to engineer a return to Rangers after last season’s loan spell. The striker headed to Peterborough United on-loan on Friday as he was again deemed surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest. In a Q&A on his Instagram story, Cummings revealed he attempted to extend his stay at Ibrox. (The Daily Record)

Aberdeen star target for Swansea City

Championship side Swansea are preparing a £2m bid for Aberdeen and Scotland stopper Scott McKenna. The new Swans manager Graham Potter will have McKenna watched in the Europa League ties with Burnley. But Dons boss Derek McInnes will reportedly resist any offers for the 21-year-old. (The Scottish Sun)

Rodgers delighted with Celtic squad’s fitness

After Celtic began their Champion League qualifying marathon with a convincing 3-0 victory over Alashker this week, manager Brendan Rodgers has said he is delighted to see his squad return head of the new season in peak condition. Rodgers added that the performance in Armenia was night and day compared to that inauspicious introduction in 2016. (The Scotsman)

Celtic sign teenage prodigy from Arsenal

Celtic have completed the capture of promising teenager Armstrong Okoflex from Arsenal. The 16-year-old, who has represented Ireland and England at youth level, left the Gunners this summer despite making an impact with their youth sides and has penned a deal with the Premiership champions. (The Daily Record)

Rodgers hopeful McGinn deal can be resolved

Brendan Rodgers is confident that a deal will be done for Hibs midfielder John McGinn without the move for the 22-year-old dragging, but the Celtic boss has admitted he’d liked to have had more business done by now. Rodgers added that a potential move for McGinn is now out of his hands and that he’s relying on the Parkhead hierarchy to get it over the line. (Evening Times)

Scott Sinclair opens up on England dream

Celtic star Scott Sinclair adits he hasn’t given up hope of playing his part in Gareth Southgate’s England revolution after watching his old pals light up at the World Cup. He’s full of admiration for what Southgate’s men achieved in Russia and believes they’ll be even better at the 2020 Euro Finals. (The Daily Record)