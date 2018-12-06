Rumour Mill: Steven Gerrard blasts Rangers ace | Celtic boss bemoans poor performance | Ex-Ger hasn’t ruled out return

Gerrard hits out at team’s poor discipline, Rodgers frustrated by dropped points and former Rangers striker hasn’t ruled out a return to Scotland

Gerrard blasts Morelos over red card

Steven Gerrard watched his side go down 1-0 at home to Aberdeen with Alfredo Morelos being sent off for a third time this season. Picture: SNS Group

Steven Gerrard admits he is concerned by the failure of his Rangers players to heed his warnings to improve their discipline. Gerrard’s team collected their eighth red card of the season as Alfredo Morelos was sent off for a second bookable offence midway through the second half of their 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen at Ibrox. The Light Blues boss said: “I’m concerned about it. I’ve made it very clear they are not helping themselves. They are making their task a lot more difficult. Alfredo’s first booking is a little bit soft but probably a foul. The second one he deserves. We’ve got another red card which is hugely frustrating.” (The Scotsman)

Rodgers bemoans lacklustre performance

Brendan Rodgers lamented the performance level of a much-changed team as Celtic missed out on the opportunity to return to the top of the table after conceding an 88th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at Motherwell.

The Irishman defended his decision to make seven changes from Sunday’s Betfred Cup final winning starting XI, but conceded it affected standards set recently.

He said: “Not a very good performance. We didn’t play well, we scored a good goal and then didn’t take the chance with the penalty and had a good goal ruled out from Filip Benkovic. It’s definitely two points dropped.” (The Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers striker ‘could return to Scotland’

Former Rangers and St Johnstone forward Michael O’Halloran has hinted at a return to Scotland, despite playing fewer than 60 minutes for new side Melbourne City in Australia’s A-League after suffering a hamstring injury in October.

Admitting he missed the competitiveness of the Scottish top flight, O’Halloran added: “I do see myself coming back eventually. I have a lot of time for St Johnstone and always look to see how they’re doing.

“I’ve got a lot of friends there as well but you never know where football could take you. But I’m focused on what’s now for me and what’s now is Melbourne City.” (The Sun)

Hibs No.2 tells striker to buck up ideas

Garry Parker has told Florian Kamberi he is not delivering enough after Hibs’ main striker was hooked in the 53rd minute of the 2-2 draw with St Mirren.

The big Swiss forward has failed to find the net in Hibs’ last five matches, and Neil Lennon’s assistant wasn’t pulling any punches after the match.

“Asked if the striker was taken off due to an injury, assistant manager Parker said: “Kamberi wasn’t injured. We weren’t happy with his performance at all. He’s got to do better in everything.” (Evening News)

Levein slams another referee mistake

Craig Levein claimed that refereeing decisions are ‘testing his character” and that of his players and the Hearts supporters after a “softer-than- soft” penalty decision from Andrew Dallas denied the Jambos victory in Perth.

St Johnstone came from behind twice to record a 2-2 draw, but the Tynecastle boss insists the spot-kick award was far from a stonewaller.

He said: “Have you seen it? What’s softer than soft? I’ve only seen three angles and I can’t see anything. Listen, there might be another angle but Andrew [Dallas] said to Austin MacPhee he saw a shirt pull. But, when I looked at it, the ball’s not anywhere near him. Even if he’s pulled the shirt off him, it does not matter.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘will seek reinforcements in January’

Garry Parker admits Hibs are in desperate need of January reinforcements after their run without a victory was extended to seven matches. The Easter Road side remain eighth following the 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren.

Management are losing patience with their underperforming players and Parker explained that they will look to refresh the squad when the transfer window opens next month.

“We need to keep going just now and then bring some players in in January, definitely. You can see it’s needed. Some people are not turning up, not performing for us. We’ve got to turn it round as soon as possible.” (Evening News)

Swans eye Shankland

Swansea City are expected to make a transfer move for Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland this week.

The English Championship club could offer around £200,000 for the 23-year-old, who has been in fine form for the Somerset Park side this season. (Daily Express)

Arsenal and Everton linked with Bates move

Scotland centre-half David Bates, who has been linked with Arsenal and Everton, says he is not interested in moving from the German second tier at present as he is loving life with Hamburg.

Former Raith defender Bates moved to Ibrox but deaprted in the summer when his contract ran out and he swapped Glasgow for Germany. (The Sun)