Rumour Mill: SFA to buy Hampden? | Goalie ‘injured by cow’ | Gers star’s injury blow

Scottish football gossip: SFA make surprise approach to buy Hampden from Queen’s Park; club suffers ‘keeper crisis after goalie is injured by runaway cow and Ross McCrorie could face extended period on the sidelines

SFA to buy Hampden

Hampden Park, which the SFA could look to buy from Queen's Park. Picture: John Devlin

The Scottish Football Association is in talks with Queen’s Park about the possibility of buying Hampden Park from the League 1 club.

Queen’s confirmed last night that they had been formally approached to enter into discussions about selling the ground to the Scottish game’s governing body.

The SFA currently leases the 115-year-old stadium. The club will continue to discuss their options but recognise that giving up ownership would be an extremely difficult decision. (The Scotsman)

Championship side faces ‘keeper crisis thanks to runaway cow

Queen of the South could be without a back-up goalkeeper for Saturday’s clash with Dunfermline after Sam Henderson was hit by a runaway cow.

With regular No 1 Alan Martin out injured Henderson, 19, was on the bench for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Morton, with Jack Leighfield deputising between the sticks.

Henderson was due to be on the bench again this weekend but sustained a shoulder injury when he was struck by the speeding cow at his dad’s farm and now faces a race against time to be fit. (The Scotsman)

McCrorie a doubt for Old Firm

Ross McCrorie is a doubt for next month’s Old Firm game with fears the 19-year-old could face an extended spell on the sidelines.

McCrorie hasn’t played since picking up an injury during Rangers’ winter break trip to Florida.

The Ibrox medical staff are continuing to treat the Scotland Under-21 cap but he is understood to be facing at least four more weeks out. (Scottish Sun)

Nightmare debut for Stokes

Anthony Stokes is mired in a relegation battle with new club Apollon Smyrnis after the Athens-based side lost 2-0 to fellow strugglers Kerkyra.

Stokes played the full 90 minutes as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation but Kerkyra’s victory took them above Smyrnis leaving the Irishman’s new club just six points off the bottom.

Smyrnis haven’t won a match since November 5, when they defeated PAS Giannina 4-3. (Scottish Sun)

Naismith winning fitness race

Hearts forward Steven Naismith is winning his race to turn out for the Tynecastle side against former club Rangers this weekend.

Naismith has returned to training after missing the last two games and is expected to be part of Levein’s match-day squad for the trip to Govan.

In a twist of fate, Naismith could line up at Ibrox alongside fellow former Ger Kyle Lafferty. (The Herald)

Ambrose eyes World Cup spot

Efe Ambrose believes earning a recall to the Nigeria squad for this summer’s World Cup final would be the pinnacle of his career. Ambrose, 29, has not featured for the national side since playing against Egypt almost two years ago, but boasts 51 caps and an Africa Cup of Nations winners’ medal. He represented Nigeria at the last World Cup and insists he still has plenty to offer on the biggest stage of all.

“Coming back into the national team would be a great achievement and feeling for me,” he said. “To play for my country, to pull on that green-and-white shirt again would be my dream.” (The Scotsman)

Levein mulls over midfielder move

Hearts manager Craig Levein is looking at free agent midfielders after losing Arnaud Djoum to injury.

Levein is considering signing a midfield player as Djoum is out for around eight months with a snapped Achilles tendon.

“I’m looking at midfielders as well with Arnaud out,” Levein explained. “Hopefully we’ll get Harry Cochrane back soon so it’s not critical, but we could do with another body in there. We have a lot of games coming up.” (Evening News)

Guessan offered extended trial at Hearts

Hearts have offered Ivorian striker Ghislain Guessan another week’s trial after his goal in last night’s Under-20s win against Dundee United.

Management at Riccarton are unsure whether he merits a contract as he is not fully fit and want to assess him further over the next seven days.

Guessan, available as a free agent after leaving the Norwegian club Viking last month, has yet to decide if he will accept the invitation. (Evening News)