Rumour Mill: Rangers write to SFA over Willie Collum | Striker to join Hearts next month? | Boost for Celtic | Scotland call for ex-Ibrox man

Celtic handed big boost as Leigh Griffiths returns to training, could a new striker be arriving at Hearts next month? Rangers continue their SFA battle and Scotland call-up for ex-Ibrox ace... but there’s a catch

Rangers carry on Collum fight

Rangers have formally complained to the Scottish FA about Willie Collum. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have formally complained about Willie Collum’s performance in the Ibrox side’s 2-0 win over St Mirren.

The Gers were raging after the Scottish FA detailed why the whistler had shown Daniel Candeias a second yellow card and subsequent red for a clash with Anton Ferdinand.

Rangers claim the referee couldn’t have seen Candeias gesturing towards the Buddies defender - but have insisted they don’t believe Collum is biased against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Vanecek to arrive at Hearts early?

David Vanecek will decide next month whether to travel to Edinburgh early and prepare to begin his Hearts career. With the Czech winter break starting on December 14, the FK Teplice striker will have the opportunity to come to Scotland before officially joining up at Tynecastle Park in January.

Vanecek signed a pre-contract in July but cannot play until the New Year, with his contract expiring on December 31. Hearts would need permission for him to train at Riccarton at any point before January 1. (Evening News)

Griff boost for Celtic

Celtic have been handed a boost after striker Leigh Griffiths returned to training. The Scotland international has been nursing an injury but was back at Lennoxtown as he aims to make a return to action.

The former Hibs and Wolves ace is looking to build up his fitness but the first game back after the international break, against Hamilton, may come too soon for him.

But the 28-year-old could make a return in time for Celtic’s must-win Europa League tie with Rosenborg. (Daily Express)

Scotland new boy told not to travel to Albania

John Fleck was brought into the Scotland squad last night after a raft of withdrawals - but told NOT to join up with his team mates ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash with Albania.

The former Rangers kid, who has been catching the eye for Sheffield United, got a call from national team boss Alex McLeish but was asked to team up with the squad after the showdown in Shkoder.

It’s understood Fleck was told travel arrangements couldn’t be amended - despite Scotland’s flight to Tirana not taking off until Friday afternoon. (The Scotsman)

Neilson opens up over plane stunt

Robbie Neilson says fans who flew a plane over Tynecastle to force him out did him a favour. The Dundee United boss fears nothing in football after seeing people go to extremes to have him sacked as he led Hearts into Europe.

An aircraft carrying a banner with the words, ‘no style, no bottle, Neilson out’ appeared in the Gorgie sky in March 2016 during Hearts’ 1-0 win over Partick Thistle. The following month, they secured a Europa League qualifying place. Neilson said: “When something like the plane incident happens, it’s probably a bit of a compliment that somebody has gone to all that expense. Looking back on it, it has helped me.” (Evening News)

Injury blow for Fontaine

Ross County defender Liam Fontaine could miss the rest of the season after scans showed he has ruptured his achilles.

The vice-captain was stretchered off during the 1-0 Championship defeat to Dundee United. The ex-Hibs centre back was making his comeback from a hamstring injury he had suffered in a victory over Ayr three weeks previously.

After visiting a specialist in London this week, Fontaine has received confirmation he has suffered a rupture, with the 32-year-old now facing around six months on the sidelines. (Press & Journal)