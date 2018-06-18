Rumour Mill: Rangers want Stoke ace | Celtic face battle to land striker | Fleetwood eye Rangers star

Rangers linked with surprise move for Stoke City forward, Celtic face battle to land Uruguayan hitman and Joey Barton eyeuing a reunion with former Ibrox teaam mate

Rangers linked with Berahino

General view of Stoke City's players during a minute's applause at the Britannia Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with a surprise move for Stoke City forward Saido Berahino, according to reports.

The former West Brom striker joined Stoke City in January 2017 but has failed to find the net in 30 appearances for the Potters.

There has been interest in the former England Under-21 star from clubs in the English Championship but the Gers are understood to have made an enquiry into the Burundi-born player’s availability on a season-long loan deal. (Various)

Celtic face battle to land Hernandez

Serie A side Genoa have joined the race for Celtic target Abel Hernandez, according to reports in Italy.

The Uruguayan forward, who isn’t at the World Cup, emerged as a target for the Hoops earlier this year with Leeds United and Wolves also keeping tabs on the Hull City ace.

Galatasaray in Turkey are also monitoring the player’s situation. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Barton eyes Holt reunion

Fleetwood Town have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Jason Holt as new boss Joey Barton seeks to reshape his squad over the summer.

Holt has reportedly been left out of Rangers’ pre-season jaunt to Spain, along with Fabio Cardoso, Harry Forrester, Eduardo Herrera and Lee Wallace, with the futures of the quintet unclear.

Barton also brought in former Ibrox defender Clint Hill as part of backroom staff at the Highbury Stadium and could look to bring in Holt too. (Various)

Boyle in Europa fitness race

Martin Boyle is aiming to be fit in time for the start of Hibs’ European adventure.

The forward is still battling his way back to fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury in the penultimate game of last season against Hearts at Tynecastle and has spent the past week at East Mains working on his recovery.

Hibs have just over three weeks to prepare for their opening Europa League qualifier, due to take place on Thursday, July 12. The draw for both the first and second qualifying round takes place this Wednesday. (Evening News)

Hearts hopeful over Souttar injury

Hearts defender John Souttar will report to Riccarton for pre-season training on Thursday hoping rest has cured his niggling hip injury. Medical staff decided not to send the centre-back for summer surgery but his recovery will only be known once he begins training. Souttar, 21, missed the final two games of last season with the complaint and Hearts feared he may need an operation. Pain has subsided during the close season and he is expected to start the club’s pre-season programme with team-mates this week. Manager Craig Levein admitted the extent of Souttar’s problem will only be fully revealed when he is rigorously tested in training. (Evening News)

Ciftci closes in on new deal

Nadir Ciftci is close to agreeing a deal to join Glenclerbirligi following his release from Celtic.

The Turkish striker was linked with Motherwell, where he had a loan spell last season, and Super Lig newcomers Erzurumspor, but looks set to join Gençler where he’ll team up with Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin, and ex-West Brom and Sunderland forward Stephane Sessegnon. (The Sun)