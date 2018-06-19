Rumour Mill: Rangers to sell key man? | Celtic take trio on trial | Gers in for former target? | No Celtic interest in Ambrose

Rangers could sell a key player for just £3 million this summer, trio of players spotted on trial at Celtic, Rangers linked with former target and reports linking Celtic with Ambrose are wide of the mark

Tavernier ‘could be sold for £3m’

Could Rangers be set to lose a key man over the summer? Picture: Getty Images

Rangers could sell James Tavernier this summer, with a fee in the region of £3 million reported as a likely starting point for any clubs interested in the former Wigan man.

The defender, who captained the Ibrox side on many occasions last season, was reportedly a target for Crystal Palace, prompting Gers boss Steven Gerrard to reiterate his desire to hold onto the right back.

But Swansea continue to sniff around Tavernier and the Light Blues could leave the door open for an offer as Gerrard continues to shape his squad. Meanwhile, midfielder Jason Holt has joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan. (Daily Mail)

Celtic confirm trio on trial

Eagle-eyed Celtic fans poring over images from the first day of pre-season noticed three unfamiliar faces at Lennoxtown. A senior club employee confirmed that the trio were players on trial for the Under-19s, not the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Scott Brown claims UEFA are making it harder for the Hoops in Europe. The Celtic captain said: “We’ve done it in the last two years, but [UEFA] make it harder and harder. We just need to make sure that, no matter what they put in our way, we need to jump over those hurdles.” (Various)

Rangers back in for Jones

Rangers could return for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones amid reports Steven Gerrard will offer big money for the Northern Irish winger.

Killie turned down a reported bid of £300,000 for the wideman in January but with Gerrard still shaping his squad, and looking to get players off the Ibrox payroll, a renewed attempt to land Jones isn’t unthinkable.

Rangers have already brought in winger Jamie Murphy on a permanent deal and Scott Arfield, who can also play in wide positions but it seems Gerrard is keen on bolstering his wide options. (Various)

Celtic ‘not in for Ambrose’ despite reports

celtic are not thought to be in for Manchester City youngster Thierry Ambrose, despite reports in France suggesting the Hoops were keen on striking another deal with the Citizens.

Respected French publication L’Equipe reckoned Celtic and Anderlecht were among the clubs to have scouted Ambrose last season, when he impressed on loan at Dutch side NAC Breda.

However, with OGC Nice seemingly in pole position to land the 21-year-old Frenchman, it’s understood Brendan Rodgers isn’t looking to bring Ambrose to Parkhead. (The Sun)

Hearts sign up ‘next generation’

Hearts are adding another nine teenagers to their ranks by signing the next generation of Riccarton academy graduates. Defenders Sean Ward, Josh Grigor, Dino Leddie and Cammy Logan, midfielders Scott McGill and Aaron Hickie, plus forward Leeroy Makovora all penned professional contracts at Tynecastle Park last night. They will join the club’s youth squad for the new season. They are all 16 years old except 15-year-old Grigor, who is 16 in August.

Another two players – left winger MacKenzie Lawler and midfielder Broadie Strang – will commit to professional terms when they turn 16 later this year. (Evening News)

Dortmund in for Dembele?

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made “several approaches” for Moussa Dembele in recent days, according to reports.

The young French striker has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs since his stellar first season at Celtic, including teams in England, France and Italy.

And now Dortmund, who last season finished fourth behind Bayern Munich, Schalke and Hoffenheim, while only beating Bayer Leverkusen into fifth place on goal difference, could look to prise Dembele away from Glasgow. (Foot Mercato)

Gers back in for Cummings?

Rangers could yet look to sign Jason Cummings on a permanent deal, after the striker’s loan spell ended and he returned to Nottingham Forest.

Reports suggest the two clubs have been unable to agree on a fee as yet, with the Championship side hoping to rake in around £1 million for the ex-Hibs forward.

Cummings admitted he would be interested in signing a permanent deal at Ibrox, with his future at the City Ground looking bleak after Aitor Karanka was critical of the Scotland international. (STV Sport)