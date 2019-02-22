Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘to cash in’ on Ibrox ace | Referee blamed for Celtic’s European exit | Steven Gerrard puzzled by Clarke claim

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers ‘will cash in on Morelos’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Former Dundee boss Neil McCann reckons Rangers will cash in on 28-goal striker Alfredo Morelos during the summer. The ex-Ibrox winger believes a lot of teams will be keeping tabs on the Colombian forward.

McCann said: “Without being disrespectful to Rangers, they’ll cash in on this guy because a lot of teams will be looking at his goal-scoring exploits. He’s got everything for me, for a centre forward.

“He can play on his own, I’m not sure how much he enjoys playing with a partner. His all round ability and strength is exceptional and that’s why he needs to sort his temperament out.” (The Herald)

Rodgers slams ref over Toljan red

Brendan Rodgers believes German referee Deniz Aytekin cost Celtic the opportunity to pull off a dramatic comeback in their last-32 Europa League tie against Valencia. The Celtic manager felt his team were on course to overturn their 2-0 first leg deficit until they were reduced to ten men eight minutes before half-time, when Jeremy Toljan was sent off for a second bookable offence. Rodgers insists the referee got the decision wrong and should instead have awarded Celtic a free-kick for the clash between on-loan full-back Toljan and Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard quizzes Clarke over Boyd silence

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has questioned why Steve Clarke made no comment on the sectarian abuse suffered by Kris Boyd during the Kilmarnock-Celtic match last weekend, after the Killie boss railed at Rangers supporters who called him a “sad Fenian b*****d” during the Light Blues’ 5-0 Scottish Cup win over the Ayrshire side. Former Ibrox striker Boyd was branded a “fat Orange b*****d” by some Celtic fans but his manager didn’t refer to it after the match.

Gerrard said: “There was stuff said at Kilmarnock v Celtic as well at the weekend but Steve didn’t want to really speak about the abuse that Boydy got. But obviously he’s decided to speak about it last night.” (The Scotsman)

Gers boss ‘confused’ by Clarke Ibrox claim

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted to “confusion” over Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke’s comments about being approached by the Ibrox club with a view to managing them.

In his post-match press conference on Wednesday night Clarke said: “When I was approached by Rangers about taking over the job here I was assured, ‘Nah, we don’t have that (sectarianism) in the west of Scotland any more and it has gone’.” But Gerrard responded: “If I’m right, I can remember an interview when Steve said there was no truth in it so I’m a bit confused now. Did he get offered it or didn’t he? But to be honest with you, I’m not interested.” (Daily Record)

Harris ‘could represent Grenada’

Former Hibs winger Alex Harris could be in line for an international call-up - by Caribbean side Grenada.

The 24-year-old Scot has a grandfather from the island and has been approached by the country’s FA about playing for them.

Harris, currently playing for York City in the National League North, has caps for Scotland Under-19s. (The Scotsman)

Coefficient blow for Scotland

Scotland’s champions have narrowly missed out on the chance to reduce their European qualifying run by one round.

Celtic’s loss to Valencia in the Europa League ended Scotland’s involvement in Europe for another season but Aberdeen, Hibs and Rangers helped boost the coefficient.

Malmo’s loss to Chelsea put Scotland into 20th place, just 0.125pts behind Serbia - but finishing 19th would have seen the Scottish champions enter the Champions League at the second qualifying round from 2020/21. (The Sun)

Rangers ticket allocation for Pittodrie ‘will be halved’

Rangers’ share of tickets for their Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Aberdeen will be halved owing to safety fears. Gers fans will get just 2,000 briefs for the clash next month because of regulations over segregation at Pittodrie.

SFA rules dictate that visiting clubs get 20 per cent of all available seats, with a 50/50 split of gate money, but the Light Blues will get half the obliged amount because of a security fence that was removed four years ago.

Pittodrie’s dated design leaves “little room for flexibility” and with a potentially explosive match on the cards, the Gers look likely to have to make do with just 10 per cent of the capacity. (The Herald)