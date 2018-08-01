Rumour Mill: Rangers target ‘is a nutter’ | Rodgers gives Celtic transfer update | Hearts name price for Lafferty

Rangers target branded a ‘nutter’, Brendan Rodgers gives unexpected transfer update and could Rangers be set to sign a new deal with Sports Direct?

Lafferty a ‘ticking time-bomb’ and ‘a nutter’ - Sutton

One of Rangers' key signing targets has been branded a "nutter" by BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton. Picture: SNS Group

Chris Sutton has warned Rangers against pursuing Kyle Lafferty, claiming that the Northern Irish striker would be an “underwhelming signing”.

He told The Sun: “I think Lafferty, over the years, has been a good footballer. But I don’t think he is as good as Morelos. Lafferty, at his age, is a player who really needs to play games. We all know he’s a bit of a nutter at times. I’m not sure he’s the answer. Why would you chuck in a time bomb when everything seems to be going smoothly? The recruitment at Ibrox seems to have been good. Why risk that?” (The Sun)

Celtic ‘working on Boyata and Forrest deals’

Brendan Rodgers is hoping to extend the contracts of defender Dedryck Boyata and James Forrest, both of whom are in the final year of their contracts.

He said: “Talks have been ongoing. I had a long chat with Dedryck yesterday and he is in a good place. We want to keep him for as long as we can. Whether he decides he wants to move on after this year, that will be up to him and his representative. James is a player we would love to keep, so I’m sure the club will be working with his representatives to tie him down to a longer deal also.” (The Scotsman)

Rodgers admits ‘squad not as good as last season’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has directly contradicted his captain by insisting that the Celtic squad is not as good as last year.

Scott Brown insisted this week that the champions have a squad capable of improving on the standards set last season but ahead of the Champions League clash with Rosenborg, Rodgers admitted: “We aren’t as strong a squad as we were last year. We have lost players. What we need is quality and that is important. But I don’t really want to bring in players that are going to come in and just stockpile a group.” (The Sun)

Osijek boosted by return of key duo

Osijek boss Zoran Zekic reckons his side can overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit at Ibrox on Thursday as he confirmed the return of key duo Borna Barisic and Haris Hajradinovic.

Zekic has also taken heart from his side’s comprehensive thrashing of Hajduk Split - a team he says are much better than Rangers. (The Herald)

Hearts to Rangers: Triple Kyle bid and we’ll talk

Hearts have told Kyle Lafferty that they won’t stand in the way of a return to Rangers, provided the Gers TRIPLE their initial bid.

The Ibrox side offered £200,000 for the 30-year-old striker, who is in the final year of his contract at Tynecastle, but the Jambos want £600,000 in exchange. (Daily Express)

Swansea step up McKenna chase

Swansea could come back with an improved offer for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna after selling Alfie Mawson to Fulham for £15 million.

The Swans have already made an offer for McKenna but it was thrown out by the Dons, who value the Scotland international at a far higher price than was offered.

Pittodrie chairman Stewart Milne believes when McKenna is eventually sold, it will be for a fee that “dwarfs” the previous transfer record the Dons have received. (Various)

McInnes eyes striker

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed that he is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements ahead of the Scottish Premiership kick-off on Sunday against Rangers. (Evening Express)

Humphrey trains with St Mirren

Ex-Motherwell and Hibs winger Chris Humphrey is training with St Mirren after leaving Bury at the end of the last campaign. (Daily Express)

Boyle aiming to down Asteras for stranded fans

Hibs forward Martin Boyle insists the players are desperate to give the fans another European trip to look forward to after being hit by travel chaos for the Europa League second leg in Greece.

Some 50 supporters had their bookings cancelled on yesterday’s charter flight to Kalamata after the club were forced to source a smaller aircraft at the last minute due to illness among the original crew.

Boyle insists the players will do their utmost see off Asteras Tripolis on Thursday to set up a likely clash with Norwegian outfit Molde in the third qualifying round. (Evening News)