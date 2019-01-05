Rumour Mill: Rangers star ‘not for sale’ | Celtic make final bid for striker | English duo target Aberdeen skipper

Steven Gerrard has been told striker Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in the January transfer window, Celtic have made a final bid for in-demand striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is being targeted by two English Championship clubs.

Morelos ‘will not be sold’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: PA Wire

Steven Gerrard has been told top scorer Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in the January transfer window depsite the arrival of Jeramin Defoe. (Scottish Sun)

Dailly: Defoe will be big hit at Ibrox

Christian Dailly is tipping his former West Ham team-mate Jermain Defoe to be a big hit at Rangers and reckons Ibrox players will be grateful to have him. The 36-year-old is set to join Steven Gerrard’s side from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan in the coming days. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Liverpool defender ‘worried’ for Defoe

Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has admitted he is “worried” for Rangers target Jermain Defoe, fearing that he may “get lumps kicked out of him”. (Express)

Celtic call on Beaton to explain Morelos decisions

Celtic have expressed their “surprise” that no retrospective disciplinary action was taken against Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos following the recent derby at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Celtic make final bid for Bayo

Celtic have made another bid for Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. The Parkhead side are keen to get Bayo on board, but the latest offer of £2m for the player will reportedly be their last. (Daily Star)

English duo target Shinnie

Graeme Shinnie is being targeted by English Champsionship sides Brentford and Hull City. The Aberdeen captain is out of contract in the summer and will be free to speak to other clubs this month. (Scottish Sun)

EPL outfit eye Ambrose

Efe Ambrose is reportedly wanted by English Premier League outfit Cardiff City. The Nigerian defender left Hibs after rejecting a new three-year deal and triggering a clause in his existing contract allowing him to leave the club this month. (Daily Record)

Hibs agree Gauld loan deal

Hibs have agreed a deal to bring Ryan Gauld back to Scotland and expect to have it signed and sealed in time to allow the midfielder to join the squad at their winter training camp in Dubai early next week. (The Scotsman)

Levein: Hearts will be stronger after break

Craig Levein expects Hearts to become even stronger after the winter break once David Vanecek, John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu are all available. (Edinburgh Evening News)