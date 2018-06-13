Rumour Mill: Rangers priced out of striker move | Celtic miss out on defender | Rangers forward seals A-League switch

Rangers set to miss out on prolific striker; Celtic target on his way to Portugal and a Rangers forward set for move to A-League

Marriott asking price ‘too much’ for Gers

Rangers are set to miss out on signing Jack Marriott due to Peterborough's asking price. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are unlikely to follow up their interest in Peterborough striker Jack Marriott after the Posh slapped a £5 million pricetag on the player, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are on the hunt for reinforcements in attack, but it looks as though Marriott won’t be joining the Gers, who are thought to have been put off by the hefty fee.

Celtic have been keeping tabs on Marriott and may take their interest further. (The Sun)

Mbemba set for Porto switch

Celtic look to have been unlucky in their rumoured pursuit of Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba, who looks to be on his way to Porto.

The Congolese international was said to be a target for Celtic as they seek defensive players but the Magpies have struck a deal with the Portuguese giants, according to reports in Belgium.

Mbemba had been linked with a return to Belgium with former club Anderlecht. (Het Laaste Nieuws)

O’Halloran finalising Oz switch

Out-of-favour Rangers forward Michael O’Halloran is finalising a deal to join Australian side Melbourne City, according to reports.

The former St Johnstone star could seal a move to the A-League side by the end of the week, despite interest from his former club and Motherwell.

The 27-year-old has barely kicked a ball for Rangers after falling out with Pedro Caixinha and failing to force his way into Graeme Murty’s plans. (The Sun)

Levein on hunt for four more signings

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that he is working on another four signings - despite adding eight new recruits to his squad already this summer.

A specialist defensive midfielder to replace Joaquim Adao is high on the priority list alongside another centre-back. Levein also continues trying to bring last season’s loanees Steven Naismith and David Milinkovic back to Tynecastle Park from Norwich City and Genoa respectively.

Later in the summer, he could even add two further signings. He wants a back-up goalkeeper and hopes to secure another loan deal for the Manchester United left-back Demetri Mitchell. (Evening News)

Hummel deal will see training centre renamed

Rangers’ training complex will be renamed as part of the club’s deal with Hummel, it has been revealed.

The facility was initially named after former owner Sir David Murray when it first opened but has been referred to as the Rangers Training Centre in recent times.

However, it is believed the Danish sportswear firm struck a naming rights deal for the training ground as part of their three-year tie-up with the Ibrox club. (Various)

Stevenson ‘can go on for years’

Lewis Stevenson can be Hibs’ first-choice left-back for years to come, according to the man who had to leave Easter Road after being unable to remove him from the team.

Callum Crane hoped to complete the journey from youth ranks to first team but was left frustrated after being unable to dislodge Stevenson from a position he has made his own under both Alan Stubbs and Neil Lennon over the past four years. Crane said: “I’ve always tried to mirror him. If any young kid wants to see a true professional, it’s him. He’s in great shape, he’s never injured and he trains every day. He’ll go on for another few years yet.” (Evening News)

Dons near to deal for Ireland international

Aberdeen are on the brink of signing Irish international midfielder Stephen Gleeson.

The 29-year-old left Ipswich Town at the end of the season after a short-term deal with the Portman Road side.

Derek McInnes, the Aberdeen manager, is clsoe to tying up a deal for the former Birmingham City, Wolves and MK Dons player as he rebuilds the Pittodrie side for next season. (The Scotsman)