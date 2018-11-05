Rumour Mill: Rangers man drops bombshell | Leipzig duo out of Celtic clash | EPL club eye Rodgers

Rangers defender distances himself from permanent Ibrox stay, Leipzig duo missing from Celtic clash and Brendan Rodgers among the favourites to take the reins at Southampton

Worrall plays down permanent Ibrox stay

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks on as his side take on St Mirren. Picture: SNS Group

Joe Worrall appeared to distance himself from the chance of a long-term stay at Rangers by insisting his Ibrox stint is just a loan deal.

The Nottingham Forest defender said: “It’s obviously nice that the manager says things like that – but I’m on loan from Forest. They are my team, they employ me and pay my wages.

“I’m really enjoying it here and I thank the gaffer for playing me. I’m here until the end of the season so hopefully you’ll see a lot more from me and what I can do. I’m just taking every game as it comes.” (The Sun)

Hoops boost as RB duo set to miss EL clash

Celtic have been handed a small boost ahead of their Europa League tie with RB Leipzig on Thursday with the Bundesliga side potentially missing two key players.

Emil Forsberg has already been ruled out - the Sweden international winger is struggling with a groin strain - while Olivier Ntcham’s France Under-21 colleague Jean-Kevin Augustin is also a doubt.

The striker is suffering with a stomach muscle strain, according to RB boss Ralf Rangnick. (Various)

Strachan in frame for Saints job

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is among the favourites for the Southampton job, with current Saints boss Mark Hughes feeling the heat after seven winless games.

Rodgers has been linked with numerous EPL roles following his double-treble with the Hoops,

The former Liverpool and Swansea boss has competition from former Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes, ex-Celtic managerial duo Martin O’Neill and Gordon Strachan, and former Everton manager Sam Allardyce. (Daily Record)

Hanlon boost for Hibs

Hibs are hoping to have Paul Hanlon available for Friday night’s clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie having being without the central defender for their past five matches.

Hanlon was injured during the Betfred Cup quarter-final tie against the Dons in September, but has now returned to training with Neil Lennon’s squad although he was deemed not fit enough for the weekend defeat by St Johnstone.

However, if he comes through this week with no problems, he is likely to come into contention for the trip north as Hibs seek to end a run of three matches without a win. (Evening News)

Rangers winger blasted over disrespectful ‘kisses’

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has been branded disrespectful - for blowing KISSES at St Mirren players on Saturday. Candeias was later sent off after picking up a second yellow.

The wideman had initially been booked for his celebrations after netting the opener in the 80th minute. Saints goalkeeper Craig Samson said: “When they scored the second [Candeias] ran past and gave Anton a bit of stick, telling him to ‘shoosh’ and blowing him kisses. So I just sort of grabbed him and said: “Look, there’s no need to be so disrespectful - you’ve won the game so just go and celebrate with your team-mates.” (Daily Mail)

Dembele’s Celtic move ‘risky’

A close friend of former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has insisted that the Frenchman’s transfer to the Parkhead side was “risky”.

Antwerp defender Dylan Batubinsika admits he told the Lyon forward his decision to join Celtic was “bizarre” given some of the clubs tracking the striker.

Batubinsika said: “Everything he did from the beginning was risky but his most bizarre decision was Celtic. I told him, ‘You have Chelsea on you and you go to Celtic?’ But he knew.” (L’Equipe)

Edouard in Leipzig warning

Odsonne Edouard insists Celtic are ready to turn the tables on RB Leipzig and re-ignite their hopes of Europa League progress this week.

Celtic lost 2-0 in Leipzig, leaving them with three points from their first three games but Brendan Rodgers’ men are in buoyant mood after scoring 13 goals in their three domestic fixtures since then.

Edouard said: “It will be a totally different game to the one in Germany. There is a good dynamic about our team right now and we are in good form.” (The Scotsman)

Hibs Ladies secure third cup double on the trot

A footballing masterclass from Hibs Ladies secured a third cup double for the Edinburgh side as they crushed newly-promoted Motherwell 8-0 at Firhill in the SSE Scottish Women’s Cup final.

Goals from Abi Harrison (x2), Jamielee Napier (x3), Lauren Davidson, Cailin Michie and a Maxine Welsh own goal secured Hibs’ second high-scoring cup win after their 9-0 defeat of Celtic Ladies in the League Cup final. (The Scotsman)