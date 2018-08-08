Rumour Mill: Rangers eye two strikers | Duo set for Celtic return? | Hibs blow in midfielder chase

Have your say

Rangers linked with Bosnian forwards; Celtic set to bring back two former stars and Hibs lose out in midfielder chase

Rangers linked with another Croatian-based player

Rangers have been linked with a move for Armin Hodzic (inset). Pictures: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard could be on the brink of bringing another former Liverpool player to Ibrox.

Dinamo Zagreb striker Armin Hodzic, who spent three years at Anfield as a teenager, has been identified as a potential signing.

The 24-year-old Bosnian forward has scored 50 goals in 110 matches for Dinamo, and hit 19 in 56 for Željezničar while on loan from the Reds. (Various)

Rangers made offer for my striker, says club chief

Rangers have apparently made an offer for another Bosnian striker - FK Krupa’s Elvir Koljic - according to the club’s chairman.

Drasko Ilic claims the Gers - along with Panathinaikos, French second tier side Red Star and Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren - have made an offer for the 23-year-old Spanish-born striker, who has also had spells with Triglav, Borac Banja Luka and Lech Poznan.

Ilic said: “We are waiting for the right price. We will be patient and I am sure we will soon find the right moment. “ (The Sun)

Hoops return for Izaguirre?

Celtic are reportedly set to bring Emilio Izaguirre back to Glasgow - barely two months after the Honduran turned down an approach from Hibs because he didn’t want to come back to Scotland.

Izaguirre, 32, is a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha and could be set for a surprise return to Parkhead as cover for Kieran Tierney. (Daily Record)

McGinn faces decision on future

John McGinn faces a big decision on his future after the Hibs midfielder held positive talks with Aston Villa chiefs and was shown around the English Championship club’s facilities.

Celtic are also keen on the Scotland international and have had three bids rejected by the Easter Road side. (Daily Record)

Denayer on Celtic radar

Another player who could be returning to Celtic is Manchester City’s Jason Denayer.

The Belgian defender had a successful spell with the Hoops during the 2014/15 season and since then has had two loans at Galatasaray in Turkey plus a stint with Sunderland.

Despite having two years left on his contract with City, the 23-year-old could leave the Etihad permanently this summer, with Celtic keeping tabs on his situation. (The Sun)

Barker joins Preston despite Hibs rumours

Former Hibs winger Brandon Barker has joined Preston on a season-long loan despite dropping heavy hints on his own social media that he was returning to Edinburgh.

Barker’s teasing posts on Instagram suggested that he was coming back for another crack at the Scottish Premiership after netting two goals in 22 appearances last term.

But the speedster will ply his trade in England’s second tier this season. (Various)

Celtic have played down reports linking them with a move for Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

The Anfield side agreed a deal with Rosenborg last week but the former Valencia youngster knocked back a reported £3.5 million move to the Norwegian Eliteserien.

The 21-year-old was thought to favour a move north - but reports in The Sun suggest the Hoops are not seeking to bring the Spaniard to Glasgow despite suggestions to the contrary in England. (The Scotsman)

Csaba given 3 games to turn Dundee United’s season around

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo has been told he has three games to save his job.

But the Hungarian manager could be binned if United lose this weekend at Queen of the South.

The Terrors face Alloa and Partick after the trip to Palmerston but the Tannadice board are prepared to be ruthless in order to avoid another miserable season in the second tier. (The Sun)

McKenna injury blow for Dons

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna will be sidelined for two months after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-1 opening day draw with Rangers.

The highly-rated Scotland international underwent a scan confirming he had torn his hamstring and faces 6 to 8 weeks out.

Sam Cosgrove also had a scan on his hamstring but has been given the all-clear. (The Sun)