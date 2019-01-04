Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Premiership duo | Celtic midfielder’s future unclear | Gers midfielder wanted in Championship | Hibs in for Ryan Gauld

Rangers set to hand medicals to two Premiership players, Scott Brown’s Celtic future remains unclear, Rangers midfielder a wanted man and Hibs on the verge of loan deal for Ryan Gauld

Jones and Kamara set for Ibrox medicals

Steven Gerrard and Rangers have been busy in the opening days of the transfer window. Picture: SNS Group

Jordan Jones and Glen Kamara could both undergo medicals at Rangers this week as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his squad during the winter break.

Northern Irish winger Jones is reportedly close to a pre-contract agreement but could see out the season with current club Kilmarnock, while Finnish international Kamara could also join on a free transfer from Dundee.

The Ibrox side have all but completed deals for Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe. (The Herald)

Brown’s future remains unclear

Scott Brown’s future remains unclear after the Celtic captain rebuffed Western Melbourne’s opening offer as they bid to lure him to the A-League for the 2019/20 campaign.

The new Australian club are keen to make the former Scotland international their marquee signing but will have to return to the drawing board to come up with an improved offer for the veteran Hoops skipper.

Brown has been offered a one-year extension despite initially being told he would be offered a new two-year deal by Celtic. The 33-year-old is weighing up his future as he looks to avoid becoming a bit-part player at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Swans eye McCrorie

Ross McCrorie has emerged as a key transfer target for Swansea and the Welsh side could make a move for the Rangers youngster this month.

Graham POtter’s side are understood to have been tracking McCrorie for some time, with the 20-year-old featuring high on the Swans’ shopping list.

However, the Gers have no interest in selling McCrorie, who is highly-regarded by Steven Gerrard and has a Light Blues contract until 2022. (The Sun)

Hibs closing in on Gauld deal

Hibs are understood to be on the verge of sealing a loan deal for former Dundee United rising star Ryan Gauld.

The 23-year-old, who joined Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2014, could be poised for a return to Scottish football after the Easter Road side stepped up their pursuit of the Scot this week, according to reports.

Bristol City were linked with Gauld earlier this week and the Robins’ interest is thought to have prompted the Capital club to try and thrash out a deal before the squad flies out for a winter training camp in Dubai. (Evening News)

Defoe signing ‘signals intent’

Rangers have posted a statement of intent by agreeing to sign former England striker Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth.

It’s understood the arrival of the 36 year old hinges on a medical today in England and he would join up with his new team-mates at their warm weather camp in Tenerife next week.

Steven Davis also remains on course to seal a deal to move back to Rangers from Southampton and is set to join Defoe at the camp. (The Scotsman)

Hearts could go for Adam if Djoum leaves

Any Hearts interest in Charlie Adam could depend on whether Arnaud Djoum remains at the Gorgie club beyond the January transfer window. The Cameroon international is out of contract in the summer and thought to be keen on a switch to French or English football. In those circumstances Hearts may be willing to cash in, according to a Gorgie source. But, with the Tynecastle club looking to make a big push back up the table, following the return of key players from long-term injury, that will depend on whether they have a ready replacement who they feel could help unlock opposition defences in the second half of the current campaign. Stoke City’s Adam has been identified as capable of filling that void, Hearts manager Craig Levein aware of his abilities from their time together in the Scotland set-up. (The Scotsman)

Hammill explains Scunny switch

Midfielder Adam Hammill says he has left St Mirren to be closer to his family after agreeing an 18-month contract with Stuart McCall’s Scunthorpe United. Hammill moved to the Buddies in the summer on a six-month deal and scored four goals – including one from inside his own half against Hibs – in 13 games for the Premiership newcomers. But the 30-year-old has swapped one relegation battle for another, with the Iron – just like St Mirren – languishing in the drop zone in English League One. “I’m delighted to sign for the club,” said Hammill following his move to Glanford Park. “We came close to it in the summer, but I decided to try my hand up in Scotland.” (The Scotsman)

Dundee United eye Nesbitt

Robbie Neilson could look to sign former Celtic youngster Aidan Nesbitt for the second time in two years. The Dundee United boss is keen on taking the 21-year-old to Tannadice following his release by MK Dons.

Nesbitt was brought to the Dons by Neilson in August 2017, and the United boss is keen to reunite with the ex-Hoops starlet as he looks to bolster his options this month. (Various)