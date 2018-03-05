Rumour Mill: Rangers eye O’Neill | Celtic keen on Spanish striker | Berra a derby doubt

Have your say

Scottish football gossip: Rangers are reportedly tracking a Sydney FC midfielder; Celtic linked with Celta Vigo hitman and Hearts sweat over Christophe Berra ahead of Friday night derby

Rangers linked with Sydney FC star

Brandon O'Neill is on Rangers' radar. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with a summer move for 23-year-old Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O’Neill, according to reports in Australia.

The Canberra Times says the Ibrox side are monitoring the former Australia youth international and could make a move in the summer. (Canberra Times)

Celtic tracking Borja Iglesias

Celtic are said to be keeping tabs on Spanish striker Borja Iglesias, ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 25-year-old forward is currently on loan at Real Zaragoza from parent club Celta Vigo, but the Aragonese side don’t have an option to buy the former Valencia youth player.

Spanish publication El Periodico claim that Celtic and Swansea, along with a handful of English Championship sides, have been scouting the 6ft 2in hitman. (El Periodico)

Berra a doubt for derby

Hearts captain Christophe Berra is a major doubt for the Edinburgh derby after sustaining a concussion against Motherwell.

Berra suffered a head knock during the 2-1 defeat at Fir Park as the Tynecastle side exited the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage.

The Scottish international was taken to hospital with the club doctor for further inspection, and Hearts are fearful the influential centre back could miss Friday’s derby match with Hibs. (Evening News)

Edouard eyes Old Firm start

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is hopeful his goal against Morton in the Scottish Cup will give Brendan Rodgers a selection dilemma ahead of the Old Firm showdown with Rangers.

Edouard replaced Scott Sinclair at the weekend and scored in the final minute to hand Celtic a 3-0 victory.

The on-loan PSG forward said: “I hope I have done enough to be included in the game. For me, this is the most important match of the year, against our biggest rivals. It would mean everything to me to be involved.” (The Scotsman)

McTominay chooses Scotland

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has chosen to play for Scotland ahead of England, according to reports.

The Lancaster-born player has gone with his heart to pledge allegiance to his father’s native land despite an offer to represent England.

Alex McLeish is now set to select the 21-year-old this week in his first squad since returning to the role of Scotland manager. (The Scotsman)

Hearts should have had penalty - Levein

Craig Levein believes his side were wrongly denied a late penalty in Hearts’ 2-1 Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Motherwell.

Motherwell struck a stunning winner through Carl McHugh but the Tynecastle boss felt his side were well worth a replay and argued that they should have had a second spot-kick after a late handball by Andy Rose.

Levein said: “In the second half, we controlled the game. I thought we had an unbelievable penalty claim for a clear handball. I honestly did not see that coming. It was a real sucker punch.” (Evening News)

Shinnie can replace Brown

Ryan Christie believes Pittodrie team-mate Graeme Shinnie can replace Scott Brown as the driving force in Scotland’s midfield.

Brown retired from international football last week and Shinnie could be called into Alex McLeish’s first squad, for the friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary later this month.

Christie, currently on loan from Celtic, said: “Graeme’s one of the best players when you need somebody to dig in. Can he play for Scotland? Definitely, I have always thought that.” (Scottish Sun)