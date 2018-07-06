Rumour Mill: Rangers eye League Two star | Liverpool blow for Celtic & Rangers | Hibs close to third signing

Rangers linked with Barnet defender, Liverpool won’t loan Harry Wilson to Celtic or Rangers and Hibs closing in on Stevie Mallan signing

Rangers eye Dwight

Rangers have been linked with a League Two defender. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with Barnet’s teenage defender Dwight Pascal, as Steven Gerrard continues to look at strengthening his squad.

Pascal, 17, is also being monitored by QPR and Reading but Barnet are hopeful of hanging on to the defender.

The right back, who made his debut for the Hive side at the age of 15, is out of contract this summer, with any interested clubs only having to pay training compensation to the Bees. (Various)

No Coop move

Millwall won’t sell rumoured Rangers target Jake Cooper, according to reports.

The Ibrox club were yesterday said to be keen on the 23-year-old defender, with manager Steven Gerrard eager to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

However, the Gers boss may have to look elsewhere with Cooper unlikely to be allowed to leave The Den. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool blow for Celtic and Rangers

Despite the presence of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Anfield captain Steven Gerrard at Celtic and Rangers, the Reds won’t allow either team to take Harry Wilson on loan.

The talented 21-year-old has attracted interest from both halves of the Old Firm after impressing for Hull City on loan in the second half of last season. However, the Welsh international won’t be allowed to move to Scotland to further his development. Liverpool have concerns about loaning a player to Celtic, using the examples of Chelsea’s Charly Musonda and Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts as reasons against doing so. (The Scotsman)

Hibs close in on Mallan deal

Hibs are set to finalise the signing of Barnsley midfielder Stevie Mallan.

The Easter Road side are hopeful of concluding the deal ahead of UEFA’s registration deadline, allowing the 22-year-old to face Faroese side NSI Runavik in the Europa League first qualifying round. (Evening News)

Dons fail in Marquis bid

Aberdeen have had a bid for striker John Marquis turned down by Doncaster Rovers, according to reports.

The Dons are understood to have submitted a bid of £500,000 for the 26-year-old, who has scored 41 goals in 99 appearances for Donny. (The Scotsman)

Hendo back training with Hibs

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson is training with Neil Lennon’s side as he weighs up his future amid interest from Serie A clubs.

The 22-year-old, who joined Bari from Celtic in January, is back in Scotland with the Italian season not due to restart until August 19.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon worked with Henderson during his time as Celtic manager and offered the gifted playmaker the use of their East Mains facilities as he maintains his fitness levels. (Various)

Levein keen to take second look at Crawford

Hearts manager Craig Levein will assess trialist midfielder Ali Crawford again this weekend before making any decision on a potential contract offer. The former Hamilton Academical player is due to feature in one of Hearts’ two friendlies against Dumbarton on Saturday and Partick Thistle on Sunday. Levein will then hold talks with Crawford next week, although he does not intend being rushed into a decision. Crawford played 45 minutes in Hearts’ opening pre-season friendly against Arbroath on Tuesday night. His pass created the opening goal for Aidan Keena in the 2-1 victory. (Evening News)

Ambrose backs McGinn to shine at Celtic

Efe Ambrose has tipped John McGinn to handle the pressure and expectation at Celtic if he joins the Parkhead side from Hibs.

Celtic have had a bid of around £1.5 million for the midfielder rejected by the Easter Road club.

Ambrose spent five years at Celtic, claiming six major honours and said: “I think John can make the step up. He has the quality and the ability to succeed at Celtic.” (The Scotsman)

Templeton joins Burton

Burton Albion have raided Scotland to snap up former Rangers winger David Templeton and ex-Dundee United favourite Scott Fraser. Templeton, who has also turned out for Hearts and Raith Rovers, was available on a free transfer after enjoying an impressive campaign with Hamilton last term. He has penned a two-year deal with Albion after revealing he was keen to try his luck in England. (The Scotsman)

New deal for Clarke

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has signed a “new, improved” contract at Rugby Park.

The former West Brom and Reading boss led Killie to a fifth-placed finish last season after being appointed in October when the Ayrshire club were bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Clarke’s initial contract had another two years left to run but the club have improved his terms, while assistant Alex Dyer has also been handed an improved deal. (The Scotsman)