Rumour Mill: Rangers eye defender | Celtic could delay pursuit of player | Linked-away star ‘staying at Rangers’

Steven Gerrard admits he is in the market for a central defender, Celtic could delay their pursuit of John McGinn and one Rangers player looks to be staying put at Ibrox...

Gerrard admits centre half interest

Defender hunt: Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted he is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements - but refused to rule out a move for Millwall’s Jake Cooper.

The Ibrox club have been linked with the central defender admid reports a £3 million bid has been submitted for the 23-year-old.

But Gerrard said yesterday: “I’ve nothing to say on Jake Cooper or any other player who belongs to another club. I won’t add to speculation at all. But I need another centre back.” (The Scotsman)

Hoops ‘could wait on McGinn’

Celtic are in no rush to sign John McGinn amid reports that the club could delay their pursuit of the player until January.

The Hoops have made two offers for the Scotland international which have both been rejected by Hibs for not meeting their valuation of the player.

But with McGinn’s contract up next summer, Celtic could hold talks with him in January and get him for a reduced fee, or nothing, this time next year. (Daily Record)

Morelos ‘staying at Ibrox’

Alfredo Morelos won’t be leaving Rangers any time soon - according to his girlfriend.

The Colombian striker has been linked with moves to Besiktas and Fenerbahce in recent weeks but Steven Gerrard is a fan of the young forward and is keen for him to say.

Ysenia, the player’s girlfriend, was asked on social media if Morelos was staying at Rangers, to which she replied: “Yes.” Another supporter asked her if Morelos was happy at Ibrox, with Ysenia saying: “A lot.” (Various)

Lennon blasts SFA over Porteous treatment

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has slammed the Scottish FA, accusing them of playing Ryan Porteous when they knew he had suffered a serious injury.

Porteous tore a ligament in his knee in the early stages of the Toulon Tournament, but despite a scan revealing the extent of his problem he continued to play, appearing in four games in all, including the semi-final in which the young Scots lost 3-1 to England. And Lennon branded the decision “unacceptable” adding: “I’m not happy with the way he and the club has been treated because I have had no communication from the [SFA].” (Evening News)

Caulker’s Dundee career at risk?

Steven Caulker is set for crunch talks with Dundee boss Neil McCann after being sent home early from the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

Caulker was reportedly ticked off for a breach of club discipline and banished from the Algarve, with the club flying back two days after the former England international.

McCann has already dealt with Caulker but will have to make a big call on whether the 26-year-old gets another chance. (The Sun)

Man, 22, reported to PF after Celtic duo in car crash

A 22-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a road traffic offence in connection with an incident that saw two Celtic players involved in a car accident just outside Glasgow.

Olivier Ntcham, 22, and Odsonne Edouard, 20, were in a blue Range Rover that left the road after being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

One person was taken to hospital following the incident. (The Scotsman)

Hearts reluctant to lose MacPhee

Hearts manager Craig Levein has admitted he would be disappointed to lose assistant coach Austin MacPhee, but confirmed the club will not block any potential move to Indian side FC Pune City. MacPhee is on a shortlist for Pune’s vacant managerial job and they have approached Hearts for permission to speak to him, which has been granted.

Levein said: “When anybody gets an opportunity to better themselves, we won’t stand in their way. I’d be disappointed to lose Austin but he’s ambitious. We have given [Pune] permission to speak to him.” (Evening News)

Mallan: McGinn rise sold me on Hibs switch

Stevie Mallan has admitted watching former St Mirren team-mate John McGinn blossom from a promising youngster into a Scotland regular played a huge part in his own move to Easter Road.

After an unhappy season down south after a move to Barnsley turned sour, Mallan has returned to Scotland to pen a four-year deal with the Edinburgh club and he is convinced he can follow in McGinn’s footsteps and realise his own dream of pulling on a dark-blue jersey. (Evening News)