Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Brighton winger | Celtic to make move for Chelsea ace | Lennon hits out at ‘keeper

Rangers linked with January move for Jamie Murphy; Celtic close in on Compper and Musonda deals and Lennon slams ‘unprofessional’ goalkeeper after Rangers loss

Gers eye Seagulls winger

Jamie Murphy has a shot on goal for Brighton during the Carabao Cup match with Bournemouth. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers could make a £1.2 million bid for Brighton winger Jamie Murphy next month.

The Ibrox club are keen on a move for the 28-year-old winger who is said to be looking to move on after failing to hold down a regular spot for Brighton in the English Premier League this season.

He has had spells at Motherwell and Sheffield United, and while a loan deal is possible, Gers director of football Mark Allen is hopeful of striking a permanent deal. (Scottish Sun)

Dorrans faces three months out

Rangers midfielder Graeme Dorrans will be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery on his ankle injury.

The ex-Norwich ace has been out of action since limping out of the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in October, with interim boss Graeme Murty saying this week that Dorrans was seeing a specialist.

And it’s understood the former Scotland international has gone under the knife in London but is set to face a lengthy recovery period. (The Scotsman)

Hoops close in on Compper and Musonda

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Charly Musonda on loan from Chelsea and Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig early on in the January transfer window, according to reports.

It is understood he wants the deals done by the start of the month. Musonda is likely to be allowed to go on loan, and could replace for the injured Patrick Roberts, while Compper is falling down the pecking order at Leipzig.

Rodgers has been looking to strengthen his backline for some time, after a move for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee broke down at the last minute. (Scottish Sun)

Fans rage at Zenit ticket prices

Celtic fans have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media after learning the cost for season ticket holders to attend the Europa League match with Zenit St Petersburg.

Adults will have to pay £35 for the first leg encounter, with concessions having to cough up £22 and under-13s £18. Having been made to pay high prices for the club’s Champions League games, many fans were hoping the cost would come down.

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration with one supporter saying: “Europa League at Champions League prices.” (The Scotsman)

Lennon hits out at ‘unprofessional’ Marciano

Neil Lennon has taken his goalkeeper to task over the goals conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Wednesday night. The Hibs boss took aim at Ofir Marciano for the part he played in both goals.

“I think Ofir needs to do better with both the goals and he knows that,” said Lennon. “I think he has just guessed for the second one. That’s unprofessional from him. The equaliser is a good hit but I don’t think it is going in the corner.

“However, the second goal is really preventable. Firstly, from Paul [Hanlon] maybe not diving in and certainly from Ofir gambling. If he stands up, then he saves it.” (Daily Record)

Killie set to offer Bassong trial

Kilmarnock could be set to bring in former Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong on trial. The 31-year-old Cameroonian is a free agent after leaving the Canaries and Steve Clarke has invited the stopper to train with the Rugby Park side.

Even Mourinho would struggle at Ibrox - Hartson

John Hartson believes Derek McInnes was right to reject Rangers as he claims even Jose Mourinho would struggle at the Ibrox club right now.

“I don’t think it’s a fantastic set of players, I think [Pedro] Caixinha wasted a lot of money on a lot of duds so it’s going to take someone more than Derek McInnes to go in there,” said Hartson.

“They need a sort of transition as they need better players but whoever appointed Caixinha and Warburton are the people who should be held accountable, not the players,” Hartson added. (The Scotsman)