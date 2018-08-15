Rumour Mill: Rangers close in on new signing | Rodgers in Boyata admission | Sutton blasts Celtic

Rangers closing in on another signing, Dedryck Boyata was fit to face AEK Athens and Chris Sutton blasts his former team over “disco lights”

Gers close in on Lafferty deal

Steven Gerrard is close to making another signing. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers have reopened talks with Hearts over Kyle Lafferty and are hopeful of concluding a deal for the striker by Friday.

Steven Gerrard’s side have had a £200,000 bid knocked back and this week the Jambos rejected a cash plus player offer, thought to involve Lee Wallace.

According to reports, Rangers are hopeful a deal can be sorted by the end of this week, even with Hearts demanding £750,000 for the Northern Irishman. (Daily Record)

Boyata ‘was fit to play’ - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers claimed Dedryck Boyata had been fit to play despite missing Celtic’s 2-1 defeat by AEK Athens which put them out of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate.

The Belgium defender had posted a video of himself receiving treatment before the game in Greece, but the Parkhead boss confirmed Boyata had been fit.

Rodgers, who was also without the suspended Kristoffer Ajer, said: “Yes, we were missing our two best centre-halves. Dedryck would have been fit to play.” (The Scotsman)

Sutton blasts Celtic over ‘disco lights’

BT Sport commentator Chris Sutton has blamed Celtic’s board and its failure to get their priorities right this summer for the Hoops’ Champions League exit.

The former Celtic striker ranted to lead commentator Rory Hamilton about work done away from the first-team squad. Referencing the installation of LED lights at Parkhead over the summer, Sutton criticised the use of funds on what he called “disco lights”, saying: “Celtic have spent £2 million on disco lights for Champions League nights and they’re not even going to be there.” (The Scotsman)

Marciano ‘played through pain barrier’

Ofir Marciano played through the pain barrier for weeks as Hibs marked their return to the Premiership by claiming fourth place in the table.

The Israeli international is nearing a return having undergone surgery on a finger injury during the close season.

It was thought he’d suffered the injury on international duty, but it has emerged Marciano was hurt during a Hibs training session in February. (Evening News)

Hearts eye defensive reinforcements after Berra blow

Hearts plan to sign another centre-back following news that captain Christophe Berra is out injured for six months. The Edinburgh club will move into the transfer or loan market before the summer window closes at the end of this month. With Peter Haring outstanding in midfield, only John Souttar and Aaron Hughes offer experienced cover in central defence in Berra’s absence. Hughes will be 39 in November and another body is required in that position in case of injury or suspension. (Evening News)

Jack boost for Gers

Ryan Jack is on course to make a welcome and timely return to action for Rangers in Slovenia tomorrow night.

The Scotland international has been sidelined since sustaining a heavy blow to his head against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on 5 August.

The 26-year-old was given the all-clear by medical staff to rejoin training and could play a key role as Rangers take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against Maribor tomorrow evening. (The Scotsman)

McGinn ‘wanted to leave comfort zone of Scottish football’

John McGinn has admitted he opted to join Aston Villa to escape the comfort zone of Scottish football.

McGinn, who starred on his debut for Villa, said: ““[In Scotland] you can enter a comfort zone.

“I felt as though I had already developed a reputation there and felt it was important to go and prove that I can play somewhere else. I’m ambitious, which is why I chose Villa.” (Evening Times)