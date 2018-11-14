Rumour Mill: Rangers boost in striker pursuit | Celtic ace ‘wants to stay’ | Celtic failure to sign EPL star ‘disappointing’

Rangers set for boost in pursuit of striker, Celtic star hints he could stay at the club beyond his current contract and failed bid to land EPL star was ‘disappointing’ for Celtic

Rangers on alert with EPL star set to go on loan

Has Steven Gerrard been handed a boost ahead of the January window? Picture: SNS Group

Liverpool could send striker Dominic Solanke out on loan in January, potentially alerting Rangers who were linked with the forward during the summer.

Steven Gerrard has hinted at bringing in attacking reinforcements, with questions remaining over Umar Sadiq’s Ibrox future.

The Gers may face competition from other English Premier League clubs, but will hope Gerrard’s history can convince Liverpool to send Solanke to Glasgow. (Various)

Lustig hints at Celtic stay

Mikael Lustig has dropped a big hint that he will stay at Celtic, despite reports linkimg him with a return to his homeland.

The Sweden international said last night: “People can wonder as much as they want, but I have a contract with Celtic and I think I’ll play there next year too.”

“As I said, you can speculate.” (The Sun)

Rodgers hailed after fan gesture

Brendan Rodgers has been hailed by Celtic fans after writing to an ill Hoops follower.

Rodgers sent a personal letter to the supporter after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

In the letter the Celtic boss writes: “I know you have a difficult battle ahead and no doubt there will be many tough and trying times. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.” (Various)

Hearts have Bobby recall option

Hearts have the option to recall on-loan midfielder Bobby Burns from Livingston in January.

He received his first senior Northern Ireland call-up this week and could return to Tynecastle in the new year if Hearts wish. Burns has no qualms seeing out his loan at Almondvale, although his ambition is to impose himself at Hearts.

He joined the Edinburgh club in June on a three-year contract from Northern Irish side Glenavon. (Evening News)

Celtic failing to sign EPL star a ‘big disappointment’

Former Celtic star Niall McGinn has suggested the Hoops’ failure to offer Seamus Coleman a contract in 2009 was a “massive disappointment”.

The Northern Irishman, now in his second spell with Aberdeen after a brief stint in South Korea, told how the Everton ace was on trial at Celtic Park when he joined.

McGinn said: “When I signed for Celtic, Seamus Coleman was actually there on trial. To think that Celtic didn’t sign him was a massive disappointment for them, when you look at the career he had at a top level with Everton.” (The Sun)

Scotland No.2 in warning to no-show stars

Peter Grant has warned that there may be no way back for the players who did not want to be considered for Scotland duty for the forthcoming Nations League double header.

Grant has stressed those unwilling to help Scotland out of a tight spot risk not being picked again under the present regime. Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United wanted to be excused for the matches with Albania and Israel and West Ham United’s Robert Snodgrass also made himself unavailable, citing an on-going ankle problem. Both played for their clubs at the weekend. Fulham’s Tom Cairney was another notable absentee. He has started his club’s last three games. (The Scotsman)