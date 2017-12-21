Rumour Mill: QPR eye Rangers kid | Hibs striker ‘can leave’ | McGinn has six offers

Scottish football gossip: QPR linked with a move for a Rangers youngster, Hibs striker told he’s free to go and Niall McGinn has six offers on the table from interested clubs

QPR keen on Ryan Hardie

Queens Park Rangers have been linked with a move for Rangers yougnster Ryan Hardie.

The young striker hasn’t started a single match this season but has made a handful of substitute appearances.

It is understood QPR were alerted to Hardie after he scored for Scotland U21s in the Toulon Tournament, with the Loftus Road side keen on adding him to their Under-23 squad. (Scottish Sun)

‘Big Davie’ free to leave Hibs

Deivydas Matulevicius is set to leave Hibs after being unable to command game time since moving to Easter Road in the summer.

The Lithuanian internationalist has been informed by management that he is free to depart if he wishes and is on the lookout for a new club. (Evening News)

Partick boss defends player over ball incident

The Celtic v Partick Thistle match last night ended with a controversial moment when Jags player Gary Fraser battered the ball into the crowd from close range but manager Alan Archibald defended his player.

“I think he’s tried to smash the ball off the boards,” the Thistle boss said. “Nobody in their right mind would try to do that from so close, especially with the way he strikes the ball.

“No, there was no reason for it, nothing in it, it was just a heavy touch and frustration he never started the match either. I don’t think there was any malice in it; he’s not that type of lad. We’ll deal with it.” (The Scotsman)

No Cummings fall-out, insists Warbs

Mark Warburton has laughed off reports of a bust-up with Jason Cummings and talk linking the striker with a loan move to former clubs Hearts or Hibs.

Warburton said: “I read that I have apparently had a massive bust up with Jason on the training ground. That is the nonsense that has been written. He had been ill last week and was not 100 per cent for the game.

“He wasn’t in the squad and that causes a major bust up at the training ground, apparently. Now he is off back to Hibs, or Hearts, Hearts or Celtic. From our point of view, he is a very talented young player.” (Nottingham Post)

O’Hara ‘loving it’ at Dundee

Mark O’Hara has insisted he is ‘loving it’ at Dundee this season as the club attempts to thrash out a new deal for the 22-year-old.

Having already equalled last season’s goal tally with five strikes so far, including the winner against Rangers, O’Hara is thought to be on Motherwell’s radar.

But the former Kilmarnock kid doesn’t look in any hurry to leave Tayside. (Evening Telegraph)

Levein facing midfield quandary for Perth trip

Mounting injury problems could force Hearts manager Craig Levein to cobble together a makeshift midfield for Saturday’s match against St Johnstone

With Arnaud Djoum out and Jamie Walker doubtful, Levein is also sweating over the fitness of Prince Buaben and Ross Callachan.

Should they fail to make it, Levein would be left with with Don Cowie as the only experienced figure so 16-year-olds Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald could be asked to step in. (Evening News)

McGinn ‘has six offers’ claims agent

Niall McGinn has ‘about six offers’ available to him, according to his agent.

Northern Irish winger McGinn, who is a free agent following an unsuccessful spell in South Korea, is a known target for Hibs, Hearts and former club Aberdeen.

But McGinn’s agent Gerry Carlile suggested that there are at least three more interested parties, with possibly more to come. (Evening News)

Bobby Williamson reveals cancer fight

Former Hibs and Kilmarnock boss Bobby Williamson has revealed that he is battling cancer.

Williamson, who lives in Kenya and has had spells managing Gor Mahia and the national side, was diagnosed with cancerous cells in his nasal cavity in the summer.

He has spent the last two months undergoing treatment in India, but is optimistic he will make a full recovery and is hoping to return to Kenya and management in 2018. (Scottish Sun)