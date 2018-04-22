Rumour Mill: Pena set for early Rangers return | New Celtic kit leaked? | Rodgers cool over Arsenal link

Carlos Pena set for early Rangers return; has the new Celtic kit been leaked ahead of its official launch and Brendan Rodgers cool over Arsenal link

Pena faces being sent back to Rangers

Carlos Pena in action for Cruz Azul - but could the on-loan Rangers midfielder be set for an early return to Ibrox? Picture: Getty Images

Carlos Pena could be told to return to Rangers as early as this week after Cruz Azul’s president revealed the player’s future is to be discussed at a board meeting.

Pena’s time at Cruz has been a disaster. He has barely played after an ankle injury and was booed by his own fans when he did feature because of lacklustre performances.

This week he was caught buying a six-pack of beer while wearing his Cruz Azul gear and manager Pedro Caixinha warned him he would consider ripping up his loan contract and order him to return to Glasgow. (Scotland on Sunday)

Do leaked images show new Celtic kit?

Leaked images purporting to show the new Celtic kit have appeared on footyheadlines.com.

The pictures appear to show a new twist on the traditional green and white hoops with a band of white down the inside of each arm.

One of the pictures shows Kieran Tierney, Leigh Griffiths and Scott Brown in new tops ahead of Monday’s official reveal. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers: Only something ‘extraordinary’ could prise me from Celtic

Brendan Rodgers said yesterday it would take “something extraordinary” to prise him from Celtic but he acknowledged he would speak to his board if an offer from a club such as Arsenal materialised.

The Irishman is one of the bookmakers’ favourites to succeed Arsene Wenger at the London club after the Frenchman announced on Friday he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

“There’s always speculation but my only focus is Celtic. [If an approach came] I would speak to the board. It will take something extraordinary to take me away from here.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Maclaren fought off flu to down Celts

Jamie Maclaren revealed he nearly missed the visit of Celtic through flu, but the Hibs striker recovered to score the opener as the Easter Road side gained a vital three points in the race for second and spoiled Celtic’s title party.

On-loan Maclaren said: “I didn’t travel with the boys to the team hotel because I was sick, I had a stomach bug. But I was in touch with the staff, saying don’t rule me out.

“I really wanted to play in this game. Neil [Lennon] didn’t want me to let myself or the team down so I told him I’d give him everything for as long as I could.” (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein admits Naismith may not return

Craig Levein has admitted Steven Naismith may not return to Tynecastle for next season, with the on-loan Norwich attacker still having 12 months left on his £50,000-a-week contract at Carrow Road.

Levein said: “I would love him to stay here but it’s not really my call. Steven has to sort out something with Norwich because we’re miles away from where we could even help.

“I don’t know what the mechanics would be. That’s something he needs to discuss. So I’ve no idea how it will resolve itself. It can’t be easy for him to have this hanging over him.” (Scottish Sun)

England ‘winning’ Dembele race

England are reportedly winning the race for Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele and are set to pick the 15-year-old for a tournament in Italy this week.

The teenager has played for both Scotland and England at youth level but doesn’t have to choose his country until under-17 level. (Scottish Sun)